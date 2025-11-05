Pretoria woman’s attacker still free after screwdriver stabbing

After surviving a brutal screwdriver attack allegedly at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Pretoria woman Helena Fairlie is still waiting for justice.

Despite a warrant issued for Gregory Kleynhans’ arrest after he failed to appear in court, police have made no progress in finding him, leaving Fairlie to launch her own search and turn to AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit for help.

According to AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit spokesperson Barry Bateman, Kleynhans allegedly accosted Fairlie outside a guesthouse in Centurion on December 6, 2022, as she was leaving for work.

“He allegedly dragged her by the hair, attempted to force her into his car, slammed the door against her, and stabbed her multiple times with a screwdriver. “When neighbours responded to Fairlie’s desperate screams for help, Kleynhans dropped the screwdriver and fled the scene. Fairlie was treated for stab wounds on her thighs and chest.”

Police are believed to have arrested Kleynhans, but he was released a day later.

Bateman said the police have not told Fairlie of the circumstances surrounding his release or whether he was subject to any conditions of release.

“Because of her insistence that Kleynhans be prosecuted, as well as her refusal to participate in any mediation, the case was eventually scheduled for trial in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 13 and 14 March 2024. Despite being legally represented previously, he arrived at court without his legal representative and applied for legal aid.

“The witnesses, who were all present, were then told that the trial would begin on October 28, 2024. All of the witnesses were present on the morning, but Kleynhans failed to arrive, which prompted the court to issue a warrant for his arrest.”

The mother of two says the investigating officer has shown little interest in the case.

“From the start, the investigating officer was slow to do anything, especially after the warrant of arrest was issued. He gave me the runaround. He was always out of the office and months would go by where he just didn’t do anything. I had to phone him numerous times. I took it upon myself to post about the case on social media with Gregory’s photo and the case number to see if I can locate him,” she says.

Fairlie provided the investigating officer with information about the accused’s possible whereabouts, and aside from a call to the accused’s mother to see if he was with her, no further action was taken. She also informed the investigating officer that he was possibly seen with an identified female companion in Brakpan.

Fairlie has presented the Unit with a voice note Kleynhans allegedly recorded and sent to her sister on the morning of the attack wherein he says: “This morning just got out of hand, I just wanted five minutes of her time, just to talk to her”. Fairlie says she informed the investigating officer of the recording but was told that he did not need it as evidence.

Fairlie says she feels let down by the police.

“From the start it felt like nobody really wanted to help me. I’m going through all of this trauma. At that time, my son was only 11 years old, and I still needed to be there for him. I didn’t even leave my house for a whole year; I didn’t go anywhere. I’m frustrated and disappointed in the police, especially the investigating officer,” she says.

Bateman said the Unit has urgently written to the police to demand an explanation for their apparent failure, it is also appealing to the public to come forward with information to help locate Kleynhans, ensuring he faces justice. The accused and Fairlie were previously in a relationship.

“More than three years since the attack that nearly killed Helena, the accused person has not gone on trial because the police are either unwilling or incapable of locating him. As with so many other cases of gender-based violence, when the state fails, the victims turn to AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit to do their jobs. Every day that Gregg Kleynhans evades the police is another day that Helena and her children are at risk. The Unit has asked the Commander of the Wierdabrug Police Station to give the case immediate attention but also asks the public to come forward if they have any relevant information,” says Bateman.

“As we have stated countless times before, this is another example of the state’s lip service to their commitment to prioritise and give special attention to the scourge of gender-based violence. We have heard President Cyril Ramaphosa refer to GBV as a pandemic but sadly experience the laissez faire approach of the SAPS and the NPA on a daily basis,” says Adv. Gerrie Nel, who has now been briefed to ensure that justice is done.

Bateman says that in this instance, as in many others, the prosecutor’s only effort to prepare the complainant to testify was to have her read her statement beforehand.

“Victims of crime, particularly gender-based violence, must be thoroughly consulted before being called to testify. Failure to do so exposes them to cross-examination by experienced defence lawyers. This is simply unacceptable and contradicts the NPA’s stated victim-centric approach to dealing with GBV cases.”

The accused’s full name is Gregory Derick Kleynhans, but uses the first name Gregg. He also goes by the name Gregg Wexler and is possibly staying with relatives in either Brakpan, Hartbeespoort or Mokopane.

The Unit has provided photos of Kleynhans, and anyone with information about his possible whereabouts is asked to email the Unit on [email protected].

Also read: Eight Centurion robbery suspects RELEASED on technicality

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.