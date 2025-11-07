Severe thunderstorms with hail expected now in Pretoria

Pretoria residents are urged to remain vigilant as a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued for most parts of Gauteng on Friday.

The weather system, driven by a cut-off low-pressure system, is expected to bring heavy downpours, hail, strong winds, and lightning from midday into the early hours of Saturday, potentially causing flooding, power outages, and traffic disruptions.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms on Friday.

“The weather alert for severe thunderstorms is focused on most parts of Gauteng, including Tshwane, due to a cut-off low-pressure system. “Severe thunderstorms are expected to start in the afternoon around 12:00 until 02:59 with sixty percent (60%) chances of rain occurring.”

Safety tips for severe thunderstorm warnings:

• If possible, stay indoors and away from metal objects that conduct electricity

(barbed wire fences, power lines), which may be hit by lightning.

• Avoid outdoor activities such as fishing or playing golf in the rain as the fishing

rods and golf clubs may attract lightning.

• Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects if there is a thunderstorm.

• Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges and swollen streams.

It said the department will continue to monitor the weather reports and remain on high alert throughout the City for any related emergencies to protect life and property.

Residents may report any fire or rescue emergencies by calling 107 toll-free or alternatively calling 012 358 6300/6400.

