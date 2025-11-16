Local newsNews

Level 9 weather alert downgraded to Level 6 for Gauteng

The Level 9 storm alert for Gauteng has been officially downgraded to Level 6, severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours remain in place

12 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) confirmed this afternoon that Gauteng’s Level 9 weather alert has been downgraded to Level 6, signalling an easing in conditions but not an end to the danger.

Severe thunderstorms are still expected over northern Gauteng and the western parts of Limpopo, with heavy downpours, strong winds and possible flooding remaining the main hazards for the rest of the day.

Several reports of flooded roads, fallen trees, damaged power cables and widespread outages across several areas of Gauteng as the storm spreads.

Several roads in Centurion, including Blackwood Street and Lyttelton Street, were reported closed because of flooding.

A bridge on WF Nkomo Street in Pretoria-West (between Kit Kat and End streets) has also been affected by flooding.

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
