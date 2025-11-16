Level 9 weather alert downgraded to Level 6 for Gauteng

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) confirmed this afternoon that Gauteng’s Level 9 weather alert has been downgraded to Level 6, signalling an easing in conditions but not an end to the danger.

Severe thunderstorms are still expected over northern Gauteng and the western parts of Limpopo, with heavy downpours, strong winds and possible flooding remaining the main hazards for the rest of the day.

Several reports of flooded roads, fallen trees, damaged power cables and widespread outages across several areas of Gauteng as the storm spreads.

Several roads in Centurion, including Blackwood Street and Lyttelton Street, were reported closed because of flooding.

A bridge on WF Nkomo Street in Pretoria-West (between Kit Kat and End streets) has also been affected by flooding.

