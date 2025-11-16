Driver saved from sinking bakkie after it plunges off Wonderboom bridge

A motorist narrowly escaped drowning on Sunday morning after his bakkie plunged off the Wonderboom bridge and landed upside down in the water below.

According to Cllr Mark Surgeon, a Proshield Security reaction officer and a First Help tow truck driver immediately dived in and pulled the trapped driver to safety, reaching him just as his head slipped beneath the rising water.

The accident happened before 05:00 on Sunday morning.

The Proshield Security reaction officer, Schandre Jute (27), also known as SJ.

“I decided to go into the water to try and save the man because I couldn’t just stand there and watch someone lose their life.

“To me, it didn’t matter if I might put myself in danger — I believe that in moments like these, you have to act. I would also want someone to do the same for me if I were ever in a similar situation and there was a chance I could be saved alive.”

He said he realised that emergency services might arrive too late.

“That’s why I, together with the member from First Help, made the decision to go in and do everything possible to get the man out of the water alive.”

Best Care Emergency Medical Services swiftly responded to a collision where one bakkie went through the barrier and into the river.

“Best Care Paramedics treated and transported one moderately injured patient to a nearby hospital.”

