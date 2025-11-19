MTN South Africa launches “Do Not Disturb” Summer campaign with compelling deals

South Africans are people who rise early, work late, and keep pushing forward all year round. This year, recognising that December is more than a holiday and a reward for the whole family, MTN is launching its ‘Do Not Disturb’ summer campaign, with special summer deals and prizes guaranteed to keep everyone connected.

“MTN recognises that South Africans are amongst the hardest-working people in the world and deserve a joyful, rest-filled season of doing what they want, when they want,” says Robyn Lewis, General Manager: Brand and Marketing at MTN South Africa.

To help everybody get the most out of December as they can, MTN customers can get 30GB Super Data valid for 30 days for only R269. Where available, with MTN MyTownOffers, customers will be able to get a 7-day 5GB Anytime Data & 5GB Night Express + 30 all-net minutes for only R59 or a 30-day 7.5GB Anytime Data + 7.5GB Night Express + 30 all-net minutes at R99.

For under-25s, with MTN Pulse, they can get 7-day 5GB Anytime Data & 5GB Night Express for R50.

To ensure the Home Internet connection is not disturbed, MTN is offering the Shesh@600 5G package with a free-to-use router for R399 month-to-month. Or if you’re looking to get started on your Home Internet journey, the MTN Home Internet Starter package, also with a free-to-use router, is available for R295 month-to-month.

“As we head for the summer season, with December bringing well-deserved relaxation and fun, MTN wants to deliver value which helps ensure that all our customers enjoying their breaks are not disturbed so they can focus on all the things they’d rather be doing,” concludes Lewis.

South Africans are encouraged to follow @MTNza, and the hashtags #MTNSummer2025 and #TodayWeMakeMoves on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok for all the MTN Summer news as it happens, and the chance to win incredible spot prizes.