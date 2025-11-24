Matric girl killed after chaos erupts at Schaumburg Combined School

A matric learner has died after being critically injured during a chaotic incident at Schaumburg Combined School, where four pupils were struck by a fleeing scholar bus amid violent unrest last week.

The Grade 12 girl, who had just completed her final exams, passed away on Sunday.

Gauteng Department of Education’s Spokesperson, Steve Mabona said they received a report that chaos broke out at Schaumburg Combined School when four boys allegedly entered the school through a fence at the back of the premises.

“It was reported that the intruders then started a fight with Grade 12 learners who were on their way home after completing their examinations. “As the altercation intensified, learners from lower grades became unruly and joined the commotion. Educators intervened and attempted to restore order by directing learners toward the buses.”

He said that at the bus loading area, the situation escalated further when some learners allegedly attempted to forcibly take control of the buses.

“One bus driver, fearing for his safety, drove off to escape the unrest. Tragically, in the process, three Grade 12 learners and one Grade 10 learner were struck by the bus.”

Mabona said emergency medical services were immediately contacted, and the injured learners were transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

“The altercation reportedly subsided once learners realised the severity of the injuries sustained.

“Of the three Grade 12 learners who were admitted to hospital, one matric girl learner of them was transferred to a hospital in Ga-Rankuwa. Tragically, this learner succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, November 23, 2025.”

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.

He furthermore added that district officials and psychosocial support teams will be dispatched to Schaumburg Combined School to provide counselling and support to learners, staff, and affected families.

“The Department will continue working closely with law enforcement to ensure appropriate action is taken against those responsible for instigating the violence.

“The Department conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, classmates, and the entire school community for their loss. It is saddening that such a chaotic outburst led to the unfortunate passing of a learner who had completed his exams. We condemn the scrupulous individuals who instigated this unfortunate event,” said MEC Chiloane.

