Warning: Stay off the Hartbeespoort Dam

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued an urgent safety alert for anyone planning to launch watercraft on Hartbeespoort Dam, warning that rapidly shifting masses of dense water hyacinth are creating life-threatening conditions.

The thick green mats, already covering large sections of the dam, are moving unpredictably with the wind and have become so hazardous that even rescue vessels are struggling to navigate them.

According to spokesperson Andrew Ingram it is expected to increase rapidly in the coming weeks.

“Hyacinth growth at Hartbeespoort typically accelerates during the summer season, and changes in wind direction are causing these thick mats to move swiftly and unpredictably across the water. This creates extremely hazardous conditions for watercraft.”

He said the floating mass of hyacinth currently covers large areas of the dam.

“We are asking the public to carefully consider whether it is safe to go out on the water,” said Arthur Crewe, NSRI Hartbeespoort Station Commander.

“If your craft becomes trapped in the hyacinth, the rescue options are limited. Even our rescue vessels suffer damage attempting to get through, and in some cases, rescues are extremely challenging.”

Dangers posed by the current hyacinth conditions include:

• Craft becomes stuck in dense mats of hyacinth, unable to return to shore.

• Engines overheating or breaking down due to tangled vegetation and submerged debris.

• Hidden dangers, such as illegal fishing nets or floating debris, are entangled in the hyacinth.

• Wind shifts rapidly, moving the hyacinth mass around the dam, potentially cutting off previously clear routes.

NSRI crews remain on standby for life-threatening emergencies, but the public is urged not to underestimate the risks.

“Launching without a clear understanding of where the hyacinth is, and how fast it’s moving, places not only your life at risk but also that of our volunteers,” said Arthur. “Every rescue in these conditions is dangerous and may result in further damage to rescue equipment and delays in assistance.”

If you choose to launch despite the warning:

• Study the latest weather and wind forecasts.

• Monitor the movement of the hyacinth mass carefully before and during your trip.

• Inform someone of your exact route and return time.

• Take enough provisions and exposure protection to survive for an extended period on board, should you become trapped.

• Always carry a charged cell phone in a waterproof pouch, wear a lifejacket, and use the NSRI SafeTRX app to log your trip.

