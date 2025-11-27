Fuel price hikes expected next week – here is what you should know

Motorists should gear up for another round of fuel price increases next week.

Early data from the Central Energy Fund indicates that both petrol and diesel are set to rise on December 3.

Petrol is expected to rise by up to 42 cents per litre, while diesel could jump by as much as 89 cents — a significant blow as the festive travel season approaches.

It should be emphasised that the final adjustments in fuel prices will only be announced later this week or early next week.

Here are some of the best ways to save on fuel consumption over the holidays:

Slow the pace: The faster you drive, the more fuel you use. Sticking to the speed limit is not only the most important rule when it comes to road safety, but it will also save you a lot of money.

Refrain from revving: If your car is an automatic, use moderate acceleration so that the transmission shifts into higher gears. Gear shift drivers should shift down before accelerating. If you accelerate and need to put on the brakes straight away, you are wasting precious fuel.

Hang back with trucks: In serious bumper-to-bumper traffic jams, the pace seems to slo w down and then pic k up again, while more heavy-duty vehicles, especially trucks, seem t o hang back and take their time driving along at an easy pace . There is a reason why they do this. A steady pace and hanging back keeps gear shifting to a bare minimum making travelling from point A to point B a far more economical journey. It takes less fuel to keep a car moving than it does to get it going at an increasing rate .

Consider an upgrade: While new wheels and tyres can improve handling, they create more rolling resistance and increase the amount of fuel used (if they are wider than the stock tyres). If you’re looking to upgrade your wheels, tyres and rims, then do yourself a favour and keep the old ones if they are in a reasonably good condition. The stock tyres are best for longer road trips, giving you a smoother ride and remaining one of the best ways to save petrol.

Make smaller (but wiser) choices: If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, take a good look at how much car you actually need. A basic rule of thumb to keep in mind: the smaller the car, the less fuel is used. Perhaps it’s a good time to consider buying a hybrid, which saves even more fuel, making it a fuel-efficient option.

Check the pressure: Keeping an eye on your vehicle’s tyre pressure is a good idea if you’re looking to gain as much mileage from your tank as you possibly can . Tyres with less pressure than they require create more rolling resistance, meaning you will need to use more fuel to keep the car moving. Purchase a reliable tyre gauge at least once a month.

Check your filter: Filter checks and changes are one of the best ways to save petrol. Dirty air filters restrict air flow to the engine which doesn’t make for great performance or fuel efficiency. Rather , use filters that are cleaned – they are far more cost-effective than throwing away paper filters and have less impact on the environment.