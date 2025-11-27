Local newsNews

Heavy rain, hail and flooding risk today — more thunderstorms expected this weekend

Pretoria is on storm alert today with heavy rain, hail and flooding risks — and the wet, stormy conditions are expected to continue.

9 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Heavy rain, hail and flooding risk today — more thunderstorms expected this weekend
Heavy rain, hail and flooding are expected in Pretoria today. Photo: Stock

Pretoria residents are urged to stay alert as severe thunderstorms hammer parts of the metro today, bringing heavy downpours, hail and a real risk of localised flooding.

Weather experts warn that the unstable conditions won’t end with today’s alert — a wet, storm-filled weekend lies ahead, with more thunderstorms expected from Friday through Sunday.

According to VoxWeather forecaster Michelle du Plessis, a deep surface trough coupled with an upper-air trough is driving rapid thunderstorm development across Pretoria, with heavy rainfall already recorded over the southern parts of the metro.

The SA Weather Service says hourly rainfall accumulations may be high enough to trigger localised flooding on vulnerable roads, low-lying bridges and storm-water hotspots, while strong, damaging winds and large amounts of small hail remain possible throughout the afternoon and evening.

Du Plessis said the volatile weather pattern is expected to persist into the weekend as temperatures hover around 25°C and multiple rounds of thunderstorms continue to build over the city.

Heavy rain, hail and flooding risk today — more thunderstorms expected this weekend

A cooler onshore airflow will push Friday’s temperatures into the low 20s, and models suggest Pretoria may see between 10mm and 30mm of rain from Friday to Sunday.

Residents are urged to remain cautious, avoid flooded routes and prepare for disruptive conditions over the next several days.

Also read: Centurion father allegedly shoots daughter, takes his own life

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter 

 

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
9 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button