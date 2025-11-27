Heavy rain, hail and flooding risk today — more thunderstorms expected this weekend

Pretoria residents are urged to stay alert as severe thunderstorms hammer parts of the metro today, bringing heavy downpours, hail and a real risk of localised flooding.

Weather experts warn that the unstable conditions won’t end with today’s alert — a wet, storm-filled weekend lies ahead, with more thunderstorms expected from Friday through Sunday.

According to VoxWeather forecaster Michelle du Plessis, a deep surface trough coupled with an upper-air trough is driving rapid thunderstorm development across Pretoria, with heavy rainfall already recorded over the southern parts of the metro.

The SA Weather Service says hourly rainfall accumulations may be high enough to trigger localised flooding on vulnerable roads, low-lying bridges and storm-water hotspots, while strong, damaging winds and large amounts of small hail remain possible throughout the afternoon and evening.

Du Plessis said the volatile weather pattern is expected to persist into the weekend as temperatures hover around 25°C and multiple rounds of thunderstorms continue to build over the city.

A cooler onshore airflow will push Friday’s temperatures into the low 20s, and models suggest Pretoria may see between 10mm and 30mm of rain from Friday to Sunday.

Residents are urged to remain cautious, avoid flooded routes and prepare for disruptive conditions over the next several days.

