Samsung becomes the official mobile and consumer electronics partner for SA rugby’s national teams and the Vodacom URC

Samsung has joined SA Rugby as the official mobile and consumer electronics partner across the national teams, including the Springboks, Springbok Women, Junior Springboks, Springbok Sevens and Springbok Women Sevens, as well as the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC). The partnership brings together cutting-edge Galaxy technology and the passion of South African rugby.

The agreement, effective from September for the Vodacom URC and October for the Springboks, runs for two years.

Many synergies

According to Justin Hume, Vice President of Mobile eXperience at Samsung, the partnership makes sense because it sharpens how fans connect to the game. “Through the power of Galaxy devices and Samsung Galaxy AI, we’re enabling fans to capture, share and enjoy every moment with clarity and immediacy. No other brand can connect supporters, teams and players quite like Samsung; it’s a natural fit for how rugby is experienced today.”

He says the shared focus on excellence, continuous improvement and elite performance strengthens the fit between Samsung, SARU, and the Vodacom URC. Their year-round investment in developing players, coaches and support teams mirrors Samsung’s own drive for innovation and long-term progress.

Samsung says the partnership reflects its commitment to humanising technology – using Samsung Galaxy AI to bring fans closer to the players, the moments and the energy of the game. “On the field. In your hands. Powered by Samsung Galaxy AI” speaks to how Galaxy elevates the way fans experience the Springboks.

Hume adds that Samsung’s open ecosystem brings supporters closer to the action, whether they’re watching from the stadium or at home. “Our technology strengthens connection, performance and progress, values that align naturally with Springbok and Vodacom URC rugby.”

He says the partnership also supports Samsung’s audience priorities, the growth of Galaxy AI and the company’s long-term investment in the South African market.

Enhancing the fan experience

Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, said: “Samsung’s world-class innovation aligns perfectly with our ambition to push the boundaries both on and off the field, and their cutting-edge technology will empower us to improve everything we do on and off the field, including fan engagement. It’s a game-changer for how we operate.

“This partnership brings us access to Samsung’s latest consumer electronics, which will enhance our training facilities and put the very best communication devices in our hands.

“More than just a sponsor and not foreign to our world, Samsung is a strategic technology partner. Together, we will find new ways to connect with fans and elevate the professionalism of our game.”

Martin Anayi, CEO of the United Rugby Championship, said: “The South African teams have added immense strength, diversity and global interest to the Vodacom URC, and their success has deepened the connection between the competition and the South African rugby community.

“Partnerships like this one with Samsung are vital to that growth. Their investment in the Vodacom URC in South Africa reflects a shared belief in innovation, excellence and the power of technology to bring fans closer to the sport they love.

We look forward to working with Samsung to continue building the profile of the Vodacom URC and enriching the fan experience across the region.”