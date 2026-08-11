Three-week water ordeal follows stolen meter at Mamelodi pensioner’s home

The Mashabane family in Mamelodi West has been without a reliable water supply for three weeks after thieves allegedly stole their bronze water meter.

The family is now forced to fetch water from a nearby fire hydrant using buckets while waiting for the Tshwane Metro to replace the stolen meter.

Msindo Mashabane said the ordeal began when the family woke to the sound of water running outside their yard. When they investigated, they discovered that the water meter had been stolen, causing water to gush into the street.

“The matter was reported three weeks ago, and the people who stole the old water meter left water splashing all over, flooding the whole street,” Mashabane claimed.

He said the family’s priority was to stop the flow because a large amount of clean water was being wasted.

Mashabane said the ordeal has made everyday life extremely difficult.

“We need water to bathe, use for the bathroom, cook, and to do laundry,” he said.

The family has resorted to collecting water from a nearby fire hydrant, carrying buckets to the house several times a day.

“We have been turned into slaves. We cannot carry heavy water buckets in the morning, during the day and in the evening for three weeks,” said Mashabane.

He said the situation is particularly difficult because the house belongs to a pensioner who is not physically strong enough to carry full, heavy buckets.

Mashabane also raised hygiene concerns, saying, “Using water buckets to flush the toilets almost every day is unhygienic, and we have small children who also use the toilets.”

He is also concerned that the family could face a higher municipal bill after the water that flowed from the stolen meter was wasted.

“The water bill will skyrocket for this month’s services, and Tshwane metro will expect us to pay for something they can’t even fix,” he said.

Mashabane said he had repeatedly followed up at the Mamelodi municipal office after reporting the stolen meter. He claimed that officials sometimes told him their systems were offline, while on other occasions he was told a plumber would be sent to replace the stolen meter.

He said the matter had also been escalated to the ward councillor, but no replacement meter had been installed.

He pleaded with the municipality to respond more urgently to residents who report damaged or stolen infrastructure.

“We can’t be turned away every time we desperately need help,” he said.

He also criticised politicians who campaign door-to-door during elections, promising improved service delivery.

Mashabane said residents should not have to wait weeks for basic services such as water.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the city had received a service request regarding the stolen water meter.

“The request has been escalated to the city’s Metering Section for prioritisation and resolution,” said Mashigo.

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