How to claim for hailstorm damage: What Pretoria residents need to know after last night’s destruction

Pretoria residents are waking up to shattered windows, dented cars and damaged roofs after last night’s devastating hailstorm — and many are now scrambling to find out how to claim for the destruction.

Insurance experts warn that acting quickly is crucial, as proper documentation and immediate reporting can mean the difference between a successful payout and a rejected claim.

Here’s what residents need to know to navigate the process:

Check your policy carefully: Your home, building or contents cover must explicitly list hail or storm damage as a covered peril — otherwise you may not be eligible for compensation. For vehicles, you’ll need a comprehensive insurance plan to claim hail damage.

Report the damage immediately: Contact your insurer or broker as soon as possible. Delays may lead to disputes about when or how damage occurred — which can jeopardize your claim.

Document everything — thoroughly: Take clear, date-stamped photos and video footage of all damage: collapsed roofs, broken windows, hail-pocked vehicles, water ingress, structural cracks, etc. Wide-angle shots and close-ups are both important. Also compile a detailed inventory of damaged items (furniture, appliances, personal belongings) — ideally with receipts or proof of purchase — especially if you want contents cover.

Minimise further damage if safe to do so. For example, board up broken windows or use waterproof sheeting to cover damaged roof sections. This shows you acted reasonably and can help avoid rejection on grounds of neglect.

Submit your claim with full documentation and cooperate with the assessor. The insurer will likely send out an assessor to inspect the damage. Provide them with your photos, inventory list, and any supporting documentation. If the damage renders your home uninhabitable, many policies also cover temporary accommodation.

Important Notes & Pitfalls to Watch For

Some insurers exclude hail, flood or storm damage from their standard policy — you may need a specialized add-on.

If a roof collapse is due to long-term neglect or poor maintenance, rather than the storm, insurance companies may reject the claim.

In the chaos following a major storm, insurers may face high volumes of claims — so delays in assessment or repairs are possible.

