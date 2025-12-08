Guard fights for his life after north hijacking attempt

A security officer from Bidvest Protea Coin is fighting for his life after being shot during an attempted carjacking outside the Sunbake Bakery in Block N, Mabopane, on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred at about 17:45 while the officer was waiting for the bakery gate to be opened.

Two armed suspects reportedly approached the security officer’s white Toyota Rumion and attempted to hijack the vehicle.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said that in the process, one of the suspects shot the guard on the left side of his abdomen before attempting to flee with the vehicle.

Van Dyk described the incident as ‘a brazen and violent attempted hijacking that could easily have claimed a life’.

He said officers on crime-prevention duty rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting.

“Upon arrival, our members found paramedics treating the victim, who was unconscious inside the ambulance. “Preliminary information indicates that two suspects approached the security officer, attempted to force him out of his vehicle, and shot him when he resisted. They then tried to drive off with the car, but it got stuck a short distance from the bakery,” said Van Dyk.

Van Dyk added that police recovered crucial evidence inside the abandoned vehicle, including a cartridge found on the dashboard.

“This will form part of the ongoing investigation as our forensic team works to trace the suspects,” he said.

He said the injured security officer was transported to Milpark Hospital for urgent medical care.

Van Dyk urged anyone with information about the suspects to come forward.

“We are treating this case as attempted murder and attempted carjacking. We appeal to members of the public who may have seen the suspects fleeing the scene to contact their nearest police station or the SAPS Crime Stop line,” he said.

