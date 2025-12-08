Warning: Hail and heavy rain expected in Pretoria NOW

Warning: Residents are warned to take cover as intense thunderstorms move over Pretoria, bringing hail and heavy downpours this afternoon.

The South African Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm level 2 alert, with the risk of sudden localised flooding, dangerous driving conditions and possible damage to vehicles and property.

Motorists and residents are urged to avoid low-lying areas, secure loose items and stay indoors where possible until the storms pass.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson, Nana Radebe-Kgiba, said thunderstorms are expected from 14:00 to 21:59.

“There is a 60% probability of rainfall across Tshwane. These weather conditions may result in widespread rainfall and severe thunderstorms, increasing the risk of flooding and other related hazards.”

She added that they have identified high-risk areas in all regions, and the Emergency Services Department will remain on high alert while continuously monitoring known flooding hotspots throughout this period.

Potential impacts include:

• Heavy downpours that may cause localised flooding in low-lying areas, flat plains and flood-prone roads.

• Large amounts of small hail, particularly over open areas.

• Damaging winds and excessive lightning that may result in structural damage or fires.

• Traffic disruptions due to flooded major roads.

• Minor to major vehicle accidents caused by reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces.

• Damage to houses or structures, including roof damage in both formal and informal settlements.

Safety tips during severe thunderstorms:

• Stay indoors where possible and avoid contact with metal objects such as barbed wire fences and power lines that may attract lightning.

• Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during thunderstorms.

• Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges or swollen streams.

“The Emergency Services Department will continue to monitor weather developments and remains on high alert for any weather-related emergencies.”

Residents are encouraged to remain informed by following short-term weather forecasts and paying attention to alerts issued by the South African Weather Service. City of Tshwane Emergency Numbers: 107 toll-free or 012 358 6300/6400.

