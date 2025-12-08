Beloved security boss and community hero shot and killed

Beloved security boss and community hero Chris Strydom was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning while responding to a robbery at Spar Danville.

Strydom, founder and owner of CMS Investigations – the company responsible for cable patrols in the area since November 2024 – was widely regarded as a devoted protector of Danville.

In a heartfelt message to residents, ward councillor Mandla Nhlapo described him as a “friend, brother, uncle, neighbour and hero” and called on the community to rally around Strydom’s widow, Mariaan, and their family, while police and other authorities handle the investigation and details of the case.

“I am at a total loss for words to express the depth of the pain and grief that this has caused to our community. This is indeed a scar that will remain with us for as long as we’re in this community. “I can confirm with a heavy heart that our friend, brother, uncle, neighbour and hero Mr Chris Strydom has deceased in the early hours of this morning while responding to a robbery at Spar Danville.”

Nhlapo said the details of the case are with the police and the relevant authorities; therefore, they are unable to disclose any further information, but trust that we will know in good time what transpired.

“I wish to extend my deepest and sincerest condolences to Mrs Mariaan Strydom and their entire family for this great loss. May you be strengthened in the Lord and in the power of His might.

Nhlapo said the community will forever honour Chris.

“And finally, to Chris, my friend, you have been a genuine brother and companion to my family and me from the day we met. I cannot begin to mention the sacrifices you made for and with me in the name of serving. Losing you leaves a gaping hole in our hearts and in this community. You fought a good fight for the well-being of this community, and we will forever honour you. “Rest in peace, Chris, we love and honour you, sir.”

Police could not yet confirm the robbery or fatal shooting, nor provide more information.

Meanwhile former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink also expressed his shock and sadness, describing Strydom as a key community leader in Danville and Elandspoort who “spearheaded a community effort to make these suburbs safer” and achieved “great success in thwarting cable theft”.

Brink said he was devastated that Strydom had been gunned down while responding to an armed robbery and shared a tribute from residents honouring the man who, in their words, lived and died protecting his community.

