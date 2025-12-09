Samsung extends SOS+ provided by AURA to more Galaxy devices

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 09 December 2025 – Samsung South Africa has announced the expansion of Samsung SOS+[1] provided by AURA to a wider range of Galaxy devices, strengthening its commitment to advancing personal safety through technology. Samsung SOS+ provided by Aura, provides customers with immediate access to private security and medical services across South Africa, anytime, anywhere[2].

Initially launched with the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A26 5G, and later rolled out to the Galaxy A17 5G and Galaxy A17, Samsung SOS+ is extending the 12 month free-to-use, 24/7 emergency response access to include its latest flagship and foldable Galaxy models, ensuring that more Galaxy users can experience the added peace of mind that comes with round the clock emergency support.

Devices now supported include:

Galaxy Z Series (Z Fold7, Z Flip7, Z Flip7 FE)

Galaxy S Series (S25 Ultra, S25+, S25, S25 Edge, S25 FE)

Customers who purchase any of the eligible Galaxy devices from 1 November 2025 to 31 January 2026, on both pre-paid and post-paid (contract), will receive 12 months’ free access to private medical and armed response, courtesy of Samsung SOS+[3]. The access does not cover private in-hospital medical care, only emergency assistance to the hospital[4].

In an emergency, Samsung SOS+ instantly geolocates the user and dispatches the nearest private security or medical response unit. Access is simple and intuitive, and users can trigger support through the ICE (In Case of Emergency) list[5], the app, SMS, or a toll-free number.

Emergencies can strike without warning, from medical incidents to road accidents or security threats. Samsung SOS+ turns your Galaxy device into a smart, powerful emergency lifeline, combining communication, advanced location technology, and rapid response capabilities in one solution.

“At Samsung, we’re integrating safety into the everyday lives of our customers,” says Zahir Cajee, Mobile eXperience Lead: Product & Commercial at Samsung Africa. “We continue to push the boundaries of connected innovation, from Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-powered mobile experiences to thoughtful, safety-led features like Samsung SOS+. This access reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing everyday life through technology, ensuring our customers have access to real, reliable, and rapid emergency support when it matters most. With SOS+, help is always just a few taps away, giving users greater confidence and peace of mind.”

You can get the Samsung SOS+ eligible devices from Samsung authorised network operators, participating retail partners, Samsung App Shop, Samsung stores and online.

[1] To activate, you must install the Samsung Members app, find the SOS+ banner, and register on the linked AURA platform to complete the process. After registration, it’s recommended to also download the separate Samsung SOS+ app and save the toll-free number for full access to the emergency response service.

[2] AURA has partnered with the best private security & medical companies across South Africa to ensure that you have help wherever you may be. AURA has a live coverage map to see specifically where the services cover you based on your location. AURA currently covers all population centres including all major cities, towns and even certain informal settlements.

[3] Terms and Conditions Apply. Offer has to be redeemed by 14 February 2026.

[4] Ts and Cs apply. SOS+ provides 12 months’ free access to private medical and armed response. SOS+ does not cover private in-hospital medical care.

[5] A pre-saved ICE list created by the user upon setup and registration.