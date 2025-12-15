Another vehicle spiked on N1 near Samrand – Here is the latest

Motorists travelling on the N1 northbound near Samrand have been urged to remain extremely vigilant after another vehicle was reportedly spiked in the area on Monday evening, marking the third such incident reported along the route in a single day.

The latest incident follows a deadly spiking ambush previously reported on the N1, where a motorist was shot and killed after stopping on the highway last month.

This incident happened about 38.4 km northbound, between Carousel Plaza and Maubane Ramp.

Police could not yet confirm or provide more information.

Private investigator Mike Bolhuis explained the modus operandi road spikers use.

He said when the vehicle is approximately 400-500 meters away, criminals throw the spikes in the road.

“Criminals also place the spikes in black plastic bags or cardboard boxes, and it is therefore not easy to recognize immediately.”

Bolhuis said criminals also use concrete lintels and place them right across the road.

“It is almost impossible for the driver to see this as it is too far away and too dark.”

He said there are usually two groups involved in this crime.

“The spiking group and the stopper group or the robbers.

The second group waits for about 50 – 150m away from the place where the spiking takes place.”

Bolhuis warned that criminals also hang rocks and bricks at windscreen heights from bridges to cause vehicles to stop before robbing them.

He suggested that motorists avoid driving alone at night.

“Ensure that your cellphone is charged to its maximum and, if possible, share your live location with a family member or friend.”

Bolhuis added that motorists should avoid secluded and unlit roads and highways in and around the city at night.

“Never drive over a plastic bag or a cardboard box in the road. Drive approximately 100 – 200 meters behind another car in the same lane.

“Travel at a reasonable speed – that will allow you to swerve out of the way and avoid the spikes.”

He urged motorists to stay calm should it happen that they drive over the spikes.

“Stay calm and do not stop. Continue driving, but reduce speed if need be. Do not panic if you hear the metal of your car’s rims or even see sparks.”

According to Bolhuis, it is less dangerous to proceed at 40km/hour than it is to stop.

“Further down the road, you might be able to take an off-ramp, stop at a tollgate, or a garage where you can make an emergency call or ask for help.”

Where are the current hotspots in and around Pretoria?

N4 West in Akasia to Brits

N4 East to Bronkhorspruit

N1 from Midrand to Carousel Plaza

Ben Schoeman Road from Midrand to Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre

N1 “South” from Naturena to Vaal River.

R80 Mabopane Freeway from Eskia Mphahlele Road to Soshanguve

