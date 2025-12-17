Local newsNews

Warning issued for severe thunderstorms and hail in Pretoria

A Level 2 weather warning has been issued for Pretoria, with severe thunderstorms, hail and dangerous lightning expected from Wednesday.

December 17, 2025
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Thunderstorms with hail is expected today in Pretoria. Photo: Stock

A Level 2 weather warning has been issued for Pretoria, with severe thunderstorms, hail, heavy rain and dangerous lightning expected from Wednesday afternoon into the early hours of Thursday.

Residents are urged to remain cautious, as storms could cause localised flooding, damage to property and vehicles, and hazardous road conditions, particularly in low-lying areas.

According to the SA Weather Service (SAWS), the warning is in place from 12:00 today until 03:59 tomorrow morning.

This warning indicates risk of localised flooding, hail, strong winds and excessive lightning.

Expected impacts include:

  • Localised damage to property, low-lying infrastructure, and vehicles
  • Flooding on susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges
  • Large amounts of small hail & excessive lightning
  • Strong, damaging winds

This comes after a severe hailstorm struck Pretoria North late on November 30, dumping large hail that blanketed streets and yards and causing damage to homes, vehicles and infrastructure in northern suburbs such as Daspoort, Montana and Sinoville.

Residents reported hail beds blocking driveways, damaged walls and furniture, and sections of the city looking like a “winter wonderland” despite it being summer.

Emergency services were called to help with flooding and structural impacts in several areas after the storm.

