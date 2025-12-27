Delivery biker killed in Centurion ambulance accident

A delivery motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an ambulance at the intersection of Wierda Road and Ashwood Road in Clubview, Centurion, on Friday afternoon.

According to Cert-SA the accident happened at about 15:40 on Friday.

“On Friday afternoon at approximately 15h40, our CERT Centurion crew responded to a serious motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Wierda Road and Ashwood Road, Clubview, Centurion. “Upon arrival, it was established that a delivery motorbike and an ambulance had been involved in a collision. Tragically, the motorbike rider was pronounced deceased on the scene. The ambulance personnel sustained minor injuries and received medical attention.”

It furthermore said the circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet clear.

“SAPS has opened an investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during this difficult time.”

The Wierdaburg SAPS, Wierdaburg Sector 1 CPF, Emer-G-Med (Pty) Ltd , Netcare911 , Gauteng Emergency Medical Services , Lenmed all attended the scene.

“This tragic incident serves as an important reminder to all road users to remain vigilant at all times. Motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable on our roads, and extra caution should be taken to look out for them, especially at intersections.

“Additionally, always be alert for emergency vehicles responding to incidents—slow down, stay aware, and give them the right of way. A moment of attentiveness can save lives.”

Do you have more information about the story? Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114. For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel