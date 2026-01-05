Local newsNews

Here is the official petrol price for January

Motorists will get welcome relief at the pumps this week after steep fuel price cuts for January were confirmed. Here are the official prices.

Here is what Pretoria motorists can expect. Photo: Stock

Motorists will get some much-needed relief at the pumps this week after the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources confirmed official fuel price cuts for January.

The new prices will take effect from Wednesday, January 7, 2026, with petrol dropping by 62–66 cents per litre and diesel decreasing by a much bigger 137–150 cents per litre.

According to reports, the reductions follow a month in which international oil prices traded in a relatively wide range — between $58 and $63 a barrel — while the rand strengthened toward year-end, contributing to an over-recovery in local fuel prices and paving the way for the sharp decreases.

Fuel Change
Petrol 93 decrease of 62 cents per litre
Petrol 95 decrease of 66 cents per litre
Diesel 0.05% (wholesale) decrease of 137 cents per litre
Diesel 0.005% (wholesale) decrease of 150 cents per litre
Illuminating Paraffin (Wholesale) decrease of 110 cents per litre
LPGAS (Gauteng) increase of 21 cents per kg

