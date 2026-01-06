Memorial planned for Pretoria newlyweds and nephew killed in horrific N3 crash

Family, friends and members of the community are expected to gather tomorrow for a memorial service honouring a Pretoria couple married just months ago and the bride’s nephew, who were tragically killed in a devastating collision on the N3.

The accident happened on the N3 between Warden and Villiers, where three people were killed in a head-on collision.

All three victims, Zane and Claryke Hilton and Ethan Lourens, were declared dead on arrival. The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

Zane and Claryke were married in August near Thabazimbi and, despite the short time they had together, family said the couple achieved an extraordinary amount, quickly building a life and home of their own.

Ethan Lourens, a 20-year-old, God-fearing Hoërskool Waterkloof alumnus and member of the Unite180 church, dreamed of opening his own restaurant and growing it into a successful franchise.

It is believed he lived with his grandmother from a young age before later moving in with his uncle, and was remembered as a hardworking young man deeply committed to building a better future.

All three were members of the Unite180 church, where they were known for their strong faith, commitment to serving others and active involvement in the church community.

The memorial service is scheduled to take place at 11:00 tomorrow at Unite180, on the corner of Sefako Makgatho Drive and Baviaanspoort Road in Derdepoort, Pretoria.

Meanwhile, tributes for the trio have continued to pour in.

Friends described Claryke and Zane Hilton as deeply loved and influential figures within their community, saying it was important for people to understand just how much the couple meant to those around them. The two served as small-group (uGroup) leaders at Unite180 church and were known for their love of life, people and family.

They were deeply devoted to their faith and to serving others, with friends saying their commitment to God was evident not only in what they believed, but in how they treated those around them — always encouraging, supporting and uplifting others.

Claryke and Zane lived intentionally and shared a love for the outdoors, enjoying simple pleasures such as visiting the boeremark, camping and spending time in nature. Friends said these moments reflected their appreciation for community, creation and togetherness.

Zane was remembered for his warm and friendly personality and was often described as the life of the party. He dreamed of starting his own business and approached life with optimism and faith, with friends saying he had a deep love for Claryke and a passion for encouraging others to grow in their relationship with God.

Claryke’s calling was found in serving children. She was actively involved in the children’s ministry at Unite180, where she made a lasting impact through her dedication, strength and care.

Friends described her as strong and direct, with a unique sense of humour that endeared her to many.

“If there is one message their lives leave behind, it is that God is still good,” friends said. “They lived each day for Him, and their legacy of faith, love and service will continue in the lives they touched.”

Ethan Lourens was also remembered for his strong work ethic and passion for people. During his time working at a restaurant, he was promoted to manager and often spoke about his dream of one day opening restaurants across the country.

AfriForum’s Pronk posted the following tribute:

“It is with deep sadness that we learned of the sudden and tragic loss of Ethan Lourens, our restaurant manager. Ethan was not only a leader in the workplace, but also a friend, mentor and source of inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“He will be deeply missed for his presence, his laughter, his guidance and the way he always saw the best in others. Ethan left an indelible mark on those around him, and his legacy will live on through the work he did and the many lives he touched. “Our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy go out to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

