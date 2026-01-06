Thefts scar war cemetery and mars memory of WWII Italian soldiers

At the end of 2025, at least five break-ins at the Zonderwater Italian Military Cemetery, near Cullinan, exposed the vulnerability of this historically significant site.

Thieves stole more than one ton of bronze plates from the graves and other structures, each plate inscribed with the name of an Italian soldier who died during World War II.

The thefts, which also included the destruction of an electric fence and the ransacking of the cemetery’s office, left the site in disarray.

This act of desecration not only caused physical damage but also symbolically marred the memory of those who died far from their homeland.

As one member of the Zonderwater Ex-Prisoners of War Association lamented, “The damage is not just physical. It is an insult to the memory of the men who gave their lives here.”

Zonderwater, South Africa’s largest Italian POW camp during WWII, holds deep historical and cultural significance.

Between 1941 and 1947, it became the final resting place for 252 Italian prisoners of war who perished there.

More graves were added with a reburial from a Worcester cemetery, with the total number of graves now standing at 277.

After the war, many of the surviving POWs chose to remain in South Africa, integrating into the local community and contributing to the fabric of society.

Group works to ensure graves are respected

In 1947, as the last prisoners left the camp, a group of Italian ex-POWs who had stayed behind took it upon themselves to maintain the cemetery. They worked tirelessly to ensure that the graves of their fallen comrades were properly respected.

This effort led to the formation of the Zonderwater Ex-Prisoners of War Association in 1965, dedicated to preserving the memory of the men who died there.

As the association’s president, Emilio Coccia, noted: “We are here to honour those who were far from their homes and families. Their memory deserves to be protected.”

However, in recent years, the cemetery’s management has been a source of tension.

Since 2021, direct management of the site has been done by South Africa’s Department of Correctional Services (DCS) as the cemetery is situated on a terrain that belongs to the department.

Since then, the Italian Consulate has struggled with maintenance and security at the site.

Livio Spadevecchia, the Italian Consul-General, voiced his frustration: “We have made repeated requests to the DCS, asking for the cemetery to be returned to our management. But the DCS has always replied that a Memorandum of Understanding must first be signed, for which, however, it has never expressed proposals of content or drafted a text.”

Spadevecchia further criticised the DCS’s lack of action and response, especially following the thefts.

“After the burglary last November, I immediately wrote to the DCS to complain about their insufficient surveillance of the entire Zonderwater area, despite the widespread presence of cameras and prison guards. I reiterated our request to resume the management of the site, but I have not yet received any response,” said Spadevecchia.

He explained he also started the procedure for compensation for damages at the insurance company with the corresponding police report, and informed the Italian Ministry of Defence, which is the holder of the South African concession on the Military Cemetery.

“The ministry at present, for administrative reasons, has also suspended any procurement activity with our Embassies and Consulates for the military cemeteries abroad.”

The situation at the cemetery at Zonderwater has grown more dire, as the cemetery, once a well-maintained site, is now semi-abandoned.

The museum that once housed artefacts collected by the POWs has been emptied and its items stored away for safekeeping.

Alarm system deactivated

A member of the Zonderwater Ex-Prisoners of War Association explained, “The alarm system that once protected the site was deactivated, and now there is no protection at all. It is as if the cemetery has been abandoned.”

The thefts and lack of security have turned the cemetery into an easy target. The association, which had long been involved in maintaining the site, now faces an uphill battle.

“The museum, which the ex-prisoners started in 1990, is now just a shell of what it once was. The artefacts, which meant so much to those men, are now in storage,” said Coccia. “It is heartbreaking to see what has become of this place.”

The association, consisting of around 1 800 members in total from South Africa, Italy and the rest of the world, has worked tirelessly to maintain the cemetery, often at their own expense.

However, financial support from the Italian government, which had been a lifeline until 2020, has now disappeared.

According to Coccia, despite these challenges, the association remains resolute in its mission to preserve the cemetery’s history and significance.

For now, the cemetery stands in limbo, awaiting a resolution that seems increasingly uncertain.

The memories of those who perished at Zonderwater, once carefully tended by survivors and their families, now hang in the balance as responsible ownership has not been finalised.

Questions were forwarded to the DCS, but no answers had been received by the time of publication.

ALSO READ: Planned power outages to hit eastern Pretoria areas

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel