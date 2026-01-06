Planned power outages to hit eastern Pretoria areas

Residents and businesses in some parts of the east of Pretoria are warned of planned electricity supply interruptions from January 6–8 due to construction and upgrade work.

According to the city spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the work, to be carried out by metro’s Energy and Electricity Business Unit, forms part of its ongoing infrastructure renewal programme.

Electricity supply will be interrupted in two phases.

Phase 1 will affect Transformer R for three days, from January 6–8.

Phase 2 will affect Transformer B for a further three days, from January 27–29.

“During each phase, power will be switched off daily for six hours, from 09:00 to 15:00,” Mashigo explained.

He said areas expected to be affected during the construction period include Wapadrand, Silver Lakes, Six Fountains, Equestria, Faerie Glen and Lombardy.

Mashigo said the planned interruptions are necessary to allow critical work to be carried out safely and efficiently.

“These upgrades are essential to strengthen the electricity network and to ensure a more reliable and secure power supply in the long term,” Mashigo said. “We understand the inconvenience caused by planned outages, but these improvements will significantly benefit residents and businesses once completed,” he added.

Mashigo urged residents and businesses to make the necessary arrangements and to treat all electricity supply points as live at all times during the interruption period.

“Customers can report electricity-related faults or outages by contacting the City’s Customer Care Centre on 012 358 9999 (option 3), or by sending an SMS with the word ‘Power’ followed by the account number to 082 612 0333 or 44676.”

He said the metro apologises for the inconvenience and asks for patience and co-operation while the critical infrastructure upgrades are undertaken.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel