Four-year-old boy killed, mother and sibling injured in horrific N4 accident

A horrific crash on the N4 highway near Bronkhorstspruit claimed the life of a four-year-old boy on Wednesday morning after a vehicle reportedly lost control.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services extricated three occupants from the wreckage, with a mother and another child being airlifted to a nearby medical facility, while the second child was declared dead at the scene.

According to a family member, the mother, Nina Botha, and her husband, Divan, and their two children, Noah (4) and Avery (2) had recently relocated to Pretoria. Nina and the children were believed to be travelling to Witbank when the accident occurred.

Noah was killed in the accident while Avery and Nina were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said they received a call via the Emergency Command Centre this morning regarding a motor vehicle accident on the N4 Highway near Bronkhorstspruit.

“Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found that a vehicle had lost control. Emergency personnel successfully extricated three patients from the vehicle.

“A mother and one child were transported by medical services to a nearby medical facility for further treatment. Sadly, the other child was declared deceased at the scene.”

Radebe-Kgiba said the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) have taken over the scene to conduct investigations into the cause of the accident.

“Motorists were advised to exercise caution when driving. Emergency Services Department encourages residents to immediately report any fire or rescue incident by calling 107 toll-free or alternatively calling 012 358 6300/6400.

“When reporting an emergency, remain calm, speak clearly, know where you are to give the correct address, and give your correct contact number to afford the Emergency Services operator the opportunity to phone you back, should the need arise. Issued by the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department.”