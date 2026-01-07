Pretoria father JP ‘Mossie’ Blignaut STILL missing – Have you seen him?

Pretoria father JP “Mossie” Blignaut (59) has vanished without a trace, prompting an urgent appeal from his family and authorities for anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

He was last seen on 28 November 2025 when he left his Wierdapark home on foot and has not been heard from since.

His daughter, Roelien, said she spoke to him on Friday, November, around 12:00 via WhatsApp.

Mossie’s family says their concern is heightened because he was in a fragile mental state when he left home.

“He recently lost his job, his car and his flat,” she explained, adding that the sudden setbacks had taken a heavy emotional toll on him.

Blignaut was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of tekkies. Investigators and his family are urging anyone who may spot a man matching this description, especially in the Wierdapark area, to take note of his clothing and immediately contact Missing Children South Africa or Wierdabrug SAPS.

What should you do when you have a missing loved one?

When a person goes missing, it is of the utmost importance for the SAPS to fulfill our mandate to serve and protect the citizens of South Africa. It is essential to take steps and start the investigation into a missing person’s case immediately. You can assist the SAPS when reporting a missing person by following these steps:

Report a missing person at your nearest police station immediately.

Produce a recent photograph of the missing person, if possible.

Give a complete description of the missing person’s last whereabouts, clothes that they were wearing, as well as any information that can assist the investigating officer.

Complete and sign a SAPS 55(A) form. This form safeguards the SAPS from hoax reports and indemnifies the SAPS to distribute the photograph and information of the missing person.

Obtain the investigating officer’s contact details, and send any additional information that might become available.

If a missing person is found or returns voluntarily, inform the investigating officer immediately. A SAPS 92 form must be completed to inform the Bureau of Missing Persons that the missing person’s report can be removed from the circulation system.

