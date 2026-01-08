Severe thunderstorms expected in Pretoria today

Residents in Pretoria have been urged to stay alert as severe thunderstorms are expected today, with conditions set to deteriorate from mid-afternoon into the night.

The SA Weather Services (SAWS) issued a Level 2 warning for today.

The warning period runs from 14:00 until 23:59, with possible hail, localised flooding in low-lying areas and on susceptible roads, and isolated damage to property and infrastructure as storms develop.

The storms could cause localised damage to infrastructure, informal settlements, property, and vehicles, as well as impacts on livelihoods and livestock.

Residents should also be prepared for localised flooding on susceptible roads, in low-lying areas and at bridges, along with heavy falls of small hail (and large hail in some places), possible damage to settlements across open areas, and disruptions to communication and municipal services.

“If possible, stay indoors and off the roads, avoid crossing rivers or swollen streams where water is above your ankles, and if you become trapped in a vehicle during flooding, abandon it and move to higher ground. In buildings, move valuables above expected flood levels, keep away from metal objects, and never take shelter under trees or tall objects.”

The warning comes amid heightened lightning-safety awareness in Gauteng after recent reports of people being struck by lightning in Majaneng, a rural village in the Hammanskraal area near Pretoria.

The SAWS said a total of 40 people were reportedly hit by lightning in the area, with activity described as intense and concentrated within a 20km radius during the afternoon and evening of January 3.

“More than 1,800 strikes were recorded in that window, peaking in the early evening, and the closest strike was measured at just over a kilometre from the settlement.

It furthermore cautioned that people do not need to be struck directly to be injured, as lightning can cause harm through ground current, side flashes from nearby objects, or contact with conductive materials.

Residents are urged to treat thunder as an immediate warning, stop outdoor activities, and seek shelter in a fully enclosed building or inside a vehicle with closed windows, while avoiding open fields, hilltops, trees, metal objects, water bodies and temporary structures such as tents or gazebos. Outdoor activities should only resume 30 minutes after the last thunder, and witnesses are reminded it is safe to assist lightning victims while calling emergency services and administering CPR if trained.