What you need to know about submitting power meter readings

Pretoria residents can submit their own monthly electricity meter readings to ensure that their municipal accounts are accurate and to avoid being billed on estimates.

HOW TO SUBMIT OWN METER READINGS:

Consumers need their portion number on their account to submit meter readings. This number is in the top left corner of the account.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said to ensure an accurate municipal account, residents can capture and send through their own monthly readings.

WHEN SHOULD YOU SUBMIT YOUR METER READINGS:

According to Mashigo, the submission date of customers account correlates with your portion number.

Residents can view the relevant meter billing calendar on the city’s website (www.tshwane.gov.za), click on municipal services, and then on Account management. Submit meter readings.

WHERE SHOULD YOU SUBMIT YOUR METER READINGS?

Residents or customers can dial 012 358 9999 (press Option 2, then Option 4).

Send an email to [email protected].

Submit readings on www.e-tshwane.co.za for real-time readings.

Consumers can also register on WhatsApp number 087 153 1001 and submit meter readings.

Residents who want to use the e-Tshwane platform need to ensure that they are registered on e-Tshwane to be able to use it, as non-registered customers will not be able to get billing information.

“When submitting your meter readings, it is important to keep to the submission dates scheduled for specific areas. Refer to the meter billing calendar.”

Mashigo said customers can also access a summary of their municipal account on the e-Tshwane portal.

He warned residents not to fall into fraudster traps.

“Only transact via approved municipal pay points and vendors.”

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel