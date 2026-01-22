WATCH: Video shows men allegedly robbing women after exiting Bolt branded car

Video footage circulating on social media shows several men climbing out of a Bolt-branded vehicle, approaching two women and allegedly robbing them of their belongings, before getting back into the car and driving off.

Bolt South Africa has since confirmed to the media that it is investigating the incident and says it is working with police to establish the facts.

Watch the video here:

Bolt @boltapp e-hailing cab services now used as cover to launch ambushes from in South Africa… pic.twitter.com/ADnRSK7b9Z — 𝖱𝖤𝖢𝖮𝖭𝟣 ®✞ (@Recon1_ZA) January 15, 2026

In a statement released to the media on Friday, Bolt said it was aware of the incident and was working closely with the police to establish the facts.

It furthermore said it is aware of allegations circulating on social media concerning an incident involving a branded vehicle on our platform.

“We understand the concern this has caused and want to assure the public that we treat all reports of this nature with the utmost seriousness.'”

Bolt said the vehicle involved has been identified, and an investigation is currently underway.

“We are engaging closely with the relevant fleet and will fully cooperate with the South African Police Service (SAPS) as the matter progresses.”

The company added that it has “zero tolerance for criminal behaviour on our platform” and called on users or anyone who experiences or witnesses unsafe or suspicious behaviour to report it immediately.