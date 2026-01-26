Four-year-old shot and killed as neighbour ‘tests’ licensed firearm

A four-year-old boy was shot and killed in Chris Hani village, Temba, on Sunday evening, allegedly after a neighbour discharged a licensed firearm while “testing” it inside her yard.
According to police spokesperson Sergeant Herman Moremi, police received information from the Temba clinic about the deceased, who was shot in the right armpit.
“It is alleged that the child was playing outside with other children when a neighbor discharged her licensed firearm. It is suggested that the woman was testing her 9mm Glock inside the yard and shot the child.”
Moremi said the child was rushed to the Temba clinic, where he was certified dead.
“Police arrested a 38-year-old woman for murder, negligent handling of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in a municipal area. Police also seized the firearm. The suspect will appear in Temba Magistrate’s Court in due cause.”
The Station Commander, Brigadier Johannes Tau, condemned the incident and said such an act is horrific and unacceptable. He strongly warned those with firearms that they could not play with them or test them at any time because a firearm is not a toy. It can harm or kill a person next to you.
