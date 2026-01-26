CrimeNews

Four-year-old shot and killed as neighbour ‘tests’ licensed firearm

A four-year-old boy was shot and killed on Sunday evening as a neighbour discharged a licensed firearm while 'testing' it inside her yard.

12 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Four-year-old shot and killed as neighbour 'tests' licensed firearm
Four-year-old boy was shot and killed as a neighbour 'tested' her licensed firearm. Photo: Stock

A four-year-old boy was shot and killed in Chris Hani village, Temba, on Sunday evening, allegedly after a neighbour discharged a licensed firearm while “testing” it inside her yard.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Herman Moremi, police received information from the Temba clinic about the deceased, who was shot in the right armpit.

“It is alleged that the child was playing outside with other children when a neighbor discharged her licensed firearm. It is suggested that the woman was testing her 9mm Glock inside the yard and shot the child.”

Moremi said the child was rushed to the Temba clinic, where he was certified dead.

“Police arrested a 38-year-old woman for murder, negligent handling of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in a municipal area.  Police also seized the firearm. The suspect will appear in Temba Magistrate’s Court in due cause.”

The Station Commander, Brigadier Johannes Tau, condemned the incident and said such an act is horrific and unacceptable. He strongly warned those with firearms that they could not play with them or test them at any time because a firearm is not a toy. It can harm or kill a person next to you.

ALSO READ: 30 scholar transport vehicles impounded for unroadworthy defects and licensing breaches

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel. 

 

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
12 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button