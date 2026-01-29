Temba woman charged with murder in child shooting case

A 38-year-old woman accused of murdering a young child in Temba recently made a brief appearance in the Moretele Magistrate’s Court.

Tselane Lebogang Mautla, 38, a neighbour of the victim, is charged with murder following the death of five-year-old Obakeng Minyuku, who was shot on Sunday next to Mautla’s home.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Herman Moremi previously said police received information from the Temba clinic about the deceased, who was shot in the right armpit.

“It is alleged that the child was playing outside with other children when a neighbor discharged her licensed firearm. It is suggested that the woman was testing her 9mm Glock inside the yard and shot the child.”

Little Obakeng was rushed to the Temba clinic, where he was certified dead.

It is believed Mautla became emotional during the proceedings, and the matter was postponed to February 4 for a formal bail application.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane MMC for Community and Social Development Services, Palesa Modise visited the Minyuku family in Chris Hani, Hammanskraal.

“We strongly condemn this reckless act, which has left the community deeply shaken. The City has already deployed social workers to provide counselling and support to the family during this unimaginably difficult time. “We trust that the law will take its full course and justice will be served. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Minyuku family. No family should ever have to endure such a loss.”

