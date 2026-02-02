Severe thunderstorms expected in Pretoria today amid reports of flooded roads

With parts of Pretoria already dealing with reported flooding on Monday morning, residents are urged to stay alert as a Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms comes into effect from 14:00 until 23:59.

The weather system may bring heavy downpours, hail and strong winds, increasing the risk of localised damage and short-term disruptions.

The SA Weather Services said the storms could cause localised damage to infrastructure, informal settlements, property, vehicles, livelihoods and livestock.

Short-term disruption to municipal and other essential services is also possible, including education, health, communication and power supply.

Authorities warn of localised flooding on susceptible roads, in low-lying areas, and at bridges, as well as minor vehicle accidents. Power surges and disruptions may also lead to localised service interruptions.

Residents are advised to not seek shelter under trees or tall objects, and avoid activities such as fishing or playing golf, as rods and clubs can conduct lightning. Be aware that hail, strong winds and/or heavy downpours may accompany the storms.

Meanwhile, Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Nana Radebe-Kgiba, previously said they will remain on high alert while continuously monitoring known flooding hotspots throughout this period. Here are the potential impacts: • Heavy downpours that may cause localised flooding in low-lying areas, flat plains

and flood-prone roads.

• Large amounts of small hail, particularly over open areas.

• Damaging winds and excessive lightning that may result in structural damage or

fires.

• Traffic disruptions due to flooded major roads.

• Minor to major vehicle accidents caused by reduced visibility and slippery road

surfaces.

• Damage to houses or structures, including roof damage in both formal and informal

settlements. Safety tips during severe thunderstorms: • Stay indoors where possible and avoid contact with metal objects such as barbed wire fences and power lines that may attract lightning.

• Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during thunderstorms.

• Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges, or swollen streams. “The Emergency Services Department will continue to closely monitor the weather developments and remain on high alert for any weather-related incidents.” Also read: Have you seen this corruption-accused businessman, Edwin Sodi? Do you have more information about the story? Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114. For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.