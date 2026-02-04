Truck cargo catches fire on N1 near Rigel Avenue

A truck caught alight on the N1 northbound near the Rigel Avenue offramp on Wednesday, backing up traffic in Pretoria East as emergency crews responded to the scene.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) the fire was reported just before 11:00.

“Just before 11:00, VEMRU received a call for a vehicle fire on the N1 north at the Rigel Avenue off-ramp in Pretoria East, causing heavy traffic.

“On arrival, we found that the cargo of cleaning equipment started burning on the back of a truck and was removed by the driver and passengers.”

It furthermore said the City of Tshwane Firefighters arrived promptly to extinguish the fire and to save as much of the equipment as possible.

“The cause of the fire was undetermined at the scene.”