Truck cargo catches fire on N1 near Rigel Avenue

A truck fire near the Rigel Avenue offramp on the N1 northbound caused heavy traffic in Pretoria East on Wednesday morning.

A truck cargo caught fire on the N1 near Rigel Avenue on Wednesday morning. Photo: Facebook/VEMRU

A truck caught alight on the N1 northbound near the Rigel Avenue offramp on Wednesday, backing up traffic in Pretoria East as emergency crews responded to the scene.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) the fire was reported just before 11:00.

“Just before 11:00, VEMRU received a call for a vehicle fire on the N1 north at the Rigel Avenue off-ramp in Pretoria East, causing heavy traffic.

“On arrival, we found that the cargo of cleaning equipment started burning on the back of a truck and was removed by the driver and passengers.”

It furthermore said the City of Tshwane Firefighters arrived promptly to extinguish the fire and to save as much of the equipment as possible.

“The cause of the fire was undetermined at the scene.”

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
