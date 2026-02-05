Final days to upgrade and experience Samsung’s best for less in the Blue Tag Sale

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 05 February 2026 – Samsung’s much-loved Blue Tag Sale is entering its final stretch, offering its customers an opportunity to secure exceptional savings on select mid and high-tier Galaxy smartphones, tablets and wearables. Running until 8 February 2026, the sale brings premium performance at affordable prices, with savings of up to 40% on some of the brand’s sought-after devices.

This sale is designed for discerning customers who expect more from their tech. Professionals, creators, luxury-leaning lifestyle users and gift buyers alike can still upgrade to powerful Galaxy devices engineered for high performance, advanced features and refined design.

Final Chance to Secure Premium Galaxy Tech

Samsung’s Blue Tag Sale levels up the mobile experience, offering impressive value on devices designed to fit seamlessly into work, entertainment and everyday life. Whether you’re upgrading your smartphone, stepping into a richer tablet experience, or elevating your wearable ecosystem, now is the moment to make your move.

Highlighted deals include:

Galaxy S25 FE – Now R9,999* (Save R4,000)

Bringing premium Galaxy experiences to more users, the Galaxy S25 FE combines powerful performance with a refined design and advanced camera capabilities with up to 50 MP2. From smooth multitasking and immersive entertainment to capturing high-quality photos and videos, it delivers flagship-inspired features at exceptional price.

Galaxy A17 – Now R3,499* (Save R500)

A polished, dependable mid-tier smartphone ideal for users who want crisp visuals, long-lasting battery[1] life, and smooth everyday performance at a standout price. With a refreshed design and reliable power efficiency, the Galaxy A17 is the ideal upgrade for anyone seeking trustworthy tech that looks good and delivers.

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite – Now R6,999* (Save R2,000)

A versatile tablet built for productivity and entertainment. The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite offers an expansive display with a 10.9-inch large display and a 90 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and responsive motion while you watch, read, or create3. It’s a sleek device at an unmissable value, ideal for professionals, creatives, and casual users.

Galaxy Watch Ultra – Now R8,999* (Save R4,000)

Samsung’s most advanced watch yet, crafted for those who demand ultimate durability, precision health tracking, and a stylish, rugged design. From outdoor adventures to boardroom polish, the Galaxy Watch Ultra blends elite performance with elevated aesthetics.

Galaxy Buds3 – Now R2,399* (Save R1,600)

Designed for immersive sound and all-day comfort, the Galaxy Buds3 deliver rich audio, seamless connectivity and effortless pairing across Galaxy devices. They’re a great finishing touch to any premium mobile setup.

These deals bring top-tier innovation into reach, offering customers a chance to upgrade their Galaxy experience at significantly reduced prices. With a focus on quality design, advanced features and dependable performance, Samsung is reinforcing its commitment to delivering pioneering mobile technology at a great price with the Blue Tag Sale. Don’t miss out! Upgrade your Galaxy and experience the best for less.

[1] Estimated against the usage profile of an average/typical user Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, number of times charged and many other factors.

* Recommended Resale Price. Prices may vary per participating retailer.

2 Resolution improvement is based on comparison with Galaxy S24 FE. Actual image quality may vary depending on lighting conditions and usage environment

3 * Model availability may vary depending on country, region or carrier.

** Measured diagonally, Galaxy Tab S10 Lite’s screen size is 10.9”in the full rectangle

* Recommended Resale Price. Prices may vary per participating retailer.

**Terms and Conditions apply.