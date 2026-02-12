Nothing stolen, no arrests yet in killing of beloved Centurion coach

Police said nothing was stolen and no arrests have been made yet after a home attack in Centurion in which beloved young cricket coach Berend Alkema (25) was shot and killed.

Police spokesperson Marinda Austin said police are investigating a case of attempted robbery and murder.

She said the incident occurred around 02:30 in Hennopspark on Tuesday morning.

“The parents were asleep when two unknown men with firearms confronted them. They heard a shot indicating the presence of a third armed person.”

Austin said all three suspects fled the scene, and upon returning, the father discovered that his son had been shot.

Berend was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

No one else was injured in the attack, and the attackers fled without taking anything with them.

Austin said no arrests have been made yet.

Berend was a much-loved coach at the cricket academy at the Laerskool Hennopspark.

The school’s principal, Jannie Raath, said in a statement on Wednesday that armed robbers attacked their operations head, Ann Alkema, and her family in their home while they were asleep.

“Their son, Berend, who worked at our school’s cricket academy, was fatally wounded and succumbed to his injuries. Berend coached many boys at our school through the cricket academy, and they were very fond of him.”

Raath added that counsellors would be available at the school on Thursday to support the children and staff.

“Berend (Sr), Ann and Yteke are in our prayers. Yteke is a Grade R teacher at our school.”

Raath issued another statement on Thursday:

“It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Coach Berend Alkema. Berend was a beloved son, brother, friend, and one of the best cricket coaches we had the privilege of knowing.

“He lived each day to the fullest, with dedication, passion and a genuine love for people. Berend was an example of how one should live: with a positive outlook, even when life feels dark. His energy, infectious enthusiasm and gentle heart left a lasting impression on every barefoot child and colleague whose path he crossed.

“To us, he will always be remembered as our own barefoot child and beloved Coach Beertjie. His influence reached far beyond the cricket field — he touched hearts, shaped lives and made a noticeable difference, not only at our school but also in the wider community.

“Our sincere condolences go to Berend’s parents and sister, Ann, Berend and Yteke Alkema, during this incredibly difficult time.

“We keep you in our prayers and thoughts. May family and friends find comfort in precious memories, and may we all live life with the same devotion and joy that Berend did.”

