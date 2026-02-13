CrimeNews

Pretoria sergeant jailed 17 years for husband’s murder

A Pretoria-based police sergeant has been sentenced to 17 years’ direct imprisonment for the murder of her husband.

21 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Pretoria sergeant jailed 17 years for husband’s murder
A South African Police Service sergeant has been sentenced to 17 years’ direct imprisonment for the murder of her husband, Rusell Hlongwane, following a domestic dispute in Akasia. Photo: Facebook

A Pretoria sergeant has been sentenced to 17 years’ direct imprisonment for the murder of her husband, after a late-night domestic dispute in Akasia in 2024 ended in a struggle over her official firearm.

According to Lizzy Suping, spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the incident happened in Akasia on 28 January 2024.

“On the day of the incident, the 44-year-old Rusell Hlongwane arrived home at around 00:30, threw his wife’s, Sergeant Lindiwe Hlongwane (47), clothes in the back of the bakkie, and ordered her to leave their matrimonial home.

“They then drove out of the yard but came back a few minutes later.”

Suping said the deceased allegedly took out the wife’s official firearm from her handbag, and pointed it at her.

She tried to grab the firearm from the husband, and a scuffle ensued.

“During the scuffle, the firearm discharged four bullets, all of them hitting the husband.

“The deceased sustained gunshot wounds on the left hand, right side of the ribs, left side of the hip, and on the stomach.”

She said the incident was reported to IPID for investigation, and after the finalisation of the investigation, the docket was referred to the prosecutors, who recommended that Sergeant

Hlongwane should be charged with murder.

She appeared in the Akasia Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment.

Also read: Beloved young cricket coach shot and killed in family home

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel. 

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
21 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button