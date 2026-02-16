CrimeNews

Three in court for murder of e-hailing driver

Three accused appeared in court on Monday in connection with the alleged premeditated murder of 23-year-old e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat.

16 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Three in court for murder of e-hailing driver
Three accused appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on 16 February 2026 in connection with the murder of e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat and abandoned their bail application. Photo: Supplied

Three accused appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Monday, facing charges of premeditated murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances linked to the killing of 23-year-old e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the trio abandoned their bail application and the matter was postponed to 23 February 2026 for further investigation.

“Three accused persons, Dikeledi Tears Mphala (24), Goitsione Machidi (25), and McClaren Mushwana (30), appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court, where they abandoned their bail application. They face charges of premeditated murder of a 23-year-old e-hailing driver, Isaac Satlat, as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances.”

Mahanjana said it is alleged that on 11 February 2026, the accused ordered e-hailing services using a mobile phone number that was not registered in their name.

“When the vehicle arrived, Mphala and an accomplice, who is still at large, got into the vehicle, while the other two accused followed in a separate car.”

“Mphala and her accomplice allegedly forced the deceased to stop the vehicle, strangled him to death and robbed him of his cellphone and vehicle, which was later recovered. The incident was captured by a camera installed in the vehicle, and the footage was circulated on social media.”

She said that police investigations led to Mphala’s arrest on 13 February 2026.

“The other two accused were arrested on 15 February 2026. The matter was postponed to 23 February 2026 for further investigations.

“The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) remains committed to working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators of violent crimes are brought to justice.”

Also read: Beloved young cricket coach shot and killed in family home

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel. 

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
17 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button