Three in court for murder of e-hailing driver

Three accused appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Monday, facing charges of premeditated murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances linked to the killing of 23-year-old e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the trio abandoned their bail application and the matter was postponed to 23 February 2026 for further investigation.

“Three accused persons, Dikeledi Tears Mphala (24), Goitsione Machidi (25), and McClaren Mushwana (30), appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court, where they abandoned their bail application. They face charges of premeditated murder of a 23-year-old e-hailing driver, Isaac Satlat, as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances.”

Mahanjana said it is alleged that on 11 February 2026, the accused ordered e-hailing services using a mobile phone number that was not registered in their name.

“When the vehicle arrived, Mphala and an accomplice, who is still at large, got into the vehicle, while the other two accused followed in a separate car.” “Mphala and her accomplice allegedly forced the deceased to stop the vehicle, strangled him to death and robbed him of his cellphone and vehicle, which was later recovered. The incident was captured by a camera installed in the vehicle, and the footage was circulated on social media.”

She said that police investigations led to Mphala’s arrest on 13 February 2026.

“The other two accused were arrested on 15 February 2026. The matter was postponed to 23 February 2026 for further investigations.

“The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) remains committed to working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators of violent crimes are brought to justice.”