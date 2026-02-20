Reward offered after hit-and-run knocks 13-year-old boy off bike in Pretoria North

A R5 000 reward has been offered after a 13-year-old boy was allegedly knocked off his bicycle by a white car in Lineata Street, Pretoria North, with the driver accused of fleeing the scene and leaving the child injured in the road.

His stepfather, Ryan Delport, said the accident happened on Wednesday at around 16:30.

“From what my son, Stefan, told us, he was riding his bicycle in Lineata Street when he got struck by a white vehicle.”

He said the car sped off and left his injured son in the road.

“I am furious, heartbroken that someone can drive over my baby and just leave him there.. emotionally, and the trauma that he must be feeling.”

Ryan said he thinks adrenaline kicked in, and an injured Stefan got up and managed to push his damaged bicycle home.

“My wife Angelique was just about to leave when Stefan arrived. It was not long thereafter that we rushed him to a nearby hospital.”

Stefan sustained a broken wrist, injuries to his face and shoulder, and scrapes and bruises to his leg. He had to undergo surgery to repair his wrist.

The couple decided to offer a reward to ensure this heartless person is found.

He added that the community has been helpful and he has received several leads. The case was reported to the Pretoria North Police Station.

Do you have information that could help this family? Phone Ryan on 062 808 9728.

*Please note the article has been amended.

Also read: Worker killed after 4m trench collapses in Pretoria East

Do you have more information about the story? Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114. For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.