One killed, 16 injured in multi-vehicle N1 crash as highway remains closed

A serious multi-vehicle pile-up on the N1 northbound near Sefako Makgatho Drive left one person dead and 16 others injured, with the highway remaining closed for hours as emergency teams worked to clear the scene.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU), the accident was reported just after 21:00 on Friday evening.

“Just after 21:00, the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit team received a call for a serious multi-vehicle accident involving multiple trucks on the N1 northbound at Sefako Makgatho Drive. “On arrival, our team found two trucks, a bus, and six light motor vehicles, with one vehicle stuck under a truck.”

It also said that sixteen patients were triaged and treated on scene before ten patients were transported to nearby hospitals by multiple private ambulance services, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

“One patient sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on arrival. The scene was handed over to SAPS to investigate the cause of the accident.”

It added that heavy traffic delays are expected, as reports state that the N1 north is still closed for clearance on the Sefako Makgatho Drive bridge at 07:00 on Saturday.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) said the N1 North remains closed from Sefako-Makgatho due to an ongoing recovery operation of a heavy motor vehicle involved in a crash.

Expected reopening time is approximately 11:00am.

Motorists are advised to expect heavy delays and use alternative routes if possible.