Applications for 2026 Samsung Solve For Tomorrow now open!

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 20 February 2026 – The applications for the 2026 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow (SFT) competition are now open. This unique global competition invites Grade 10 and 11 learners from public schools in South Africa to submit innovative STEM-based (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) solutions to help tackle community challenges, with entries open until 06 March 2026.

This is a transformative experience for learners’ personal development and career aspirations – empowering them with critical skills to innovate and solve real-world problems. Launched in 2023 in South Africa, this competition encourages Gen Z to think innovatively and solve problems to build sustainable solutions through STEM. This year marks a major shift; the programme is now open to all public schools, including quintile 5 schools, making it more inclusive and nationally representative.

The SFT competition aims to reduce skills gaps, encourage youth-led innovation and show young South Africans that their ideas have value and real-world impact. This global initiative envisions a South Africa where young people are not just job seekers, but solution creators who contribute meaningfully to inclusive growth and sustainable development.

This year’s competition, themed “Social Change through Sports and Technology” and “Environmental Sustainability via Technology,” seeks to foster innovation among high school learners from underprivileged backgrounds throughout South Africa. With the social change through sports and tech theme, here the power of sport as a unifying force in South Africa is recognised. When combined with technology, sport becomes a tool for inclusion, youth development, health and community building.

This theme encourages young innovators to use digital platforms, data and smart solutions to improve access to sports, develop talent, promote wellness and create safer, more connected communities. It’s about using technology to amplify the positive social impact of sport beyond the field.

The environmental sustainability through technology theme, on the other hand, addresses the urgent environmental challenges South Africa faces. For example: climate change, water scarcity, waste management and energy access. This theme invites young people to develop tech-driven solutions that protect natural resources, promote renewable energy and support sustainable living. It signifies a shift toward responsible innovation using technology not just for convenience, but to secure a healthier, more sustainable future for generations to come.

Lefa Makgato, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager for Samsung Electronics in South Africa, said: “As Samsung, we are inviting more South African public schools to enter this competition so that their learners can have the exposure and networking opportunities that will help them connect with industry leaders and our Samsung mentors – aiding their transition to tertiary studies. By engaging in this year’s incredible themes, as well as fostering innovation and providing critical skills for the Fourth Industrial Revolution(4IR), public school learners who enter the 2026 SFT competition have an opportunity for their lives to be significantly impacted and transformed in more positive ways.”

Public schools in the country are encouraged to apply for the competition and join this year’s challenge, which will give them an opportunity to showcase their creativity. Schools can now be part of a movement that empowers the next generation to shape a brighter future. In addition, school learners and educators will now be empowered with technological tools that will help them solve their communities’ problems using STEM skills. This SFT competition is an opportunity for those ready to turn their ideas into action.

This year’s participants can look forward to being tasked with addressing pressing community problems using STEM principles, thus improving their analytical abilities and gaining professional guidance from Samsung employees. Importantly, school teams that enter this year’s competition stand a chance to win exciting prizes and recognition as South Africa’s next generation of innovators and problem-solvers. The 1st prize is R100K worth of STEM equipment for their school, with 2nd and 3rd prizes winning R50K and R30K respectively. And that’s not all, the prizes also include Samsung devices for the learners on the top three teams – to help them develop their STEM-based, tech-for-good projects even further.

Makgato explained further: “Even though there are ultimately three winners of the competition, the previous participating learners have also learnt something fundamental – that this competition is less about winning and more about the journey of learning and personal growth. We are happy to see that some of the former participants and winners of this SFT competition have transitioned into tertiary education, often pursuing degrees that align with the STEM skills they developed during the programme.”

According to Samsung, this competition aligns very closely with national education, particularly the Department of Basic Education’s priorities and transformation goals in South Africa, especially those that focus on improving STEM learning, critical thinking, and equitable access to opportunities. First, at the heart of South Africa’s education policy is the goal of strengthening science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education, as these subjects are essential to the current job market. The SFT competition does exactly that: it gives learners practical, hands-on STEM experience. This directly supports the national education priority of building stronger STEM capacity in schools.

Acting Director for Communications and Research at the Department of Basic Education (DBE), Terence Khala added: “The Department of Basic Education welcomes the continued expansion of the Samsung SFT programme as a strategic STEM enrichment platform that advances curriculum relevance, innovation capability and equitable access to opportunity within the public schooling system. Experiential competitions of this nature strengthen critical problem-solving, design thinking and applied learning competencies essential for participation in South Africa’s digital, green and knowledge-based economies.”

‘’The inclusion of all public schools reflects a shared commitment to broadening high-quality STEM exposure and nurturing a diverse pipeline of future innovators,” Khala concluded.

Additional Information on the Qualifying Criteria For Entering the 2026 SFT Competition

In order to enter the Competition, a Team shall be required to comply with the following entry criteria:

The Candidates of each Team must be South African citizens;

Prior written consent must be obtained by the applicable Public School from each Candidate’s parent and/or legal guardian for written permission that the Candidate may enter and participate in the Competition;

The Candidate must be enrolled as a learner at the applicable Public School, as at the date of the commencement of the Competition and for its duration thereof;

Each Team may comprise a maximum of 5 (five) learners from Grade 10 to Grade 11;

The Public School entering a Team into the Competition may only enter one Team.

How to Apply:

Application forms are accessible online. Visit our website https://www.samsung.com/za/solvefortomorrow/ to register your school and submit your team’s proposal. Do not miss out on the opportunity to empower your learners to develop critical thinking skills, collaborate, and shape the future of our country. Together, we can inspire change – one idea at a time. Join the movement that empowers school learners to innovate and solve their communities’ problems using STEM.

For more information, visit https://www.samsung.com/za/solvefortomorrow/or contact us at ssasft@samsung.com

Disclaimer:

1 Terms & Conditions Apply – Terms – Design The Future | Samsung South Africa