Trapped and terrified dog saved from Hennops River island

A trapped and terrified dog was rescued from a small island in the Hennops River after concerned members of the public alerted the Tshwane SPCA, prompting a challenging joint rescue operation with the SAPS Tshwane Diving Unit.

The Tshwane SPCA said it received a number of calls from concerned members of the public reporting a distressed dog trapped on a small island in the Hennops River, howling continuously and unable to free itself.

“The situation was urgent, and our SPCA Inspectors responded immediately to assess the situation. “Upon arrival, it became clear that the strong current and difficult terrain made the rescue extremely challenging. After exhausting all available resources and tools, we recognised that additional specialised assistance was required to ensure the dog’s safe recovery.”

The Tshwane SPCA expressed its sincere gratitude to the South African Police Service Tshwane Diving Unit, especially W/O Nienaber and Cst Floors, for their swift response, professionalism, and unwavering commitment. Their expertise and teamwork were instrumental in safely retrieving the frightened dog from the island.

“Thanks to the coordinated efforts of all involved, the dog was successfully rescued and transported to the SPCA for further assessment, care, and monitoring. What could have ended in tragedy became a story of hope, compassion, and collaboration.

“This rescue serves as a powerful reminder that no matter the circumstances, we can never leave an animal in need unattended. Every life matters. Animals rely on us to be their voice and their protection, especially in moments when they are most vulnerable.

“We would also like to thank the members of the public who reported the incident. Without your call, this rescue may not have been possible.”