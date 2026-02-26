Follow-home Rolex gang busted in Centurion

Two suspected follow-home robbers targeting luxury watch owners were arrested in Centurion after a high-speed chase ended in the veld, with police seizing their suspect vehicle, false plates, cellphones, gloves, ammunition and two unlicensed firearms.

According to a police report shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, police received information about suspects involved in house robberies and Rolex robberies in the Johannesburg area.

“The information mentioned that the suspects are armed and utilising a Hyundai Accent to commit the crimes. “The team deployed, on the lookout for the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle was spotted travelling in Centurion, affixed with false registration plates. It was established that the suspects were following an unsuspecting family they planned to rob.”

The police report further stated that the operational plan was executed and that members attempted to stop the vehicle.

“The suspects immediately started chasing away at high speed. The chase ended when the suspects drove into a veld.”

Police contained and arrested two suspects after they attempted to flee.

“Two unlicensed firearms and ammunition were seized. Amongst the exhibits found, multiple types of ammunition were also found inside the vehicle.

“All the necessary role players attended to the scene, and the scene was processed accordingly.”

It added that the Investigation is underway as the suspects and vehicle are linked to a few home invasions and armed robberies.