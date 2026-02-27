Severe thunderstorms expected this afternoon in Pretoria

Pretoria residents should brace for severe thunderstorms expected this afternoon, with heavy rain, possible hail, strong winds and lightning that could lead to localised flooding, traffic disruptions and damage in vulnerable areas.

The SA Weather Services (SAWS) issued a level 2 warning for Pretoria on Friday afternoon, which is in place until midnight.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department said it will remain on high alert while continuously monitoring known flooding hotspots throughout this period.

“The City of Tshwane has identified high-risk areas in all regions, and the Emergency Services Department will remain on high alert while continuously monitoring known flooding hotspots throughout this period.”

Spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said heavy downpours may cause localised flooding in low-lying areas, flat plains, and on flood-prone roads.

“Communities are urged to exercise caution as the warning for thunderstorms is issued for this afternoon. These weather conditions may lead to widespread rainfall and severe thunderstorms, increasing the risk of flooding and other hazards.”

Potential impacts include:

• Heavy downpours that

• Large amounts of small hail, particularly over open areas.

• Damaging winds and excessive lightning that may result in structural damage or fires.

• Traffic disruptions due to flooded major roads.

• Minor to major vehicle accidents caused by reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces.

• Damage to houses or structures, including roof damage in both formal and informal settlements.

Here are some safety tips during severe thunderstorms:

• Stay indoors where possible and avoid contact with metal objects such as barbedwire fences and power lines that may attract lightning.

• Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during thunderstorms.

• Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges or swollen streams.

