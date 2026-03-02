Eight-hour water outage in these Pretoria suburbs TONIGHT

Parts of Pretoria are expected to be without water for up to eight hours from tonight as the City of Tshwane conducts planned maintenance and upgrade work on the water supply network.

The City’s Water and Sanitation Business Unit confirmed that Rand Water has informed it about scheduled work on the Willow Acres water meter. The maintenance will begin at 18:00 on Monday, 2 March, and continue until 02:00 on Tuesday, March 3.

Here are the affected areas:

Silver Lakes

Willow Acres

Montana-uitbreiding 110,116, 131, and 174

Montana plots and the surrounding areas

Jeugdweg between Veronica and Dr Swanepoel drive

Derde Avenue

Klippan Street

“Rand Water will replace the water meter to ensure improved efficiency and reliability of the water supply

network.”

The work forms part of broader efforts to upgrade key infrastructure and maintain consistent service delivery across Tshwane.

“The City of Tshwane sincerely apologises for any inconvenience that may be experienced during this period,” the city said.

The city urged households to avoid watering gardens, washing cars, or filling swimming pools during maintenance. These measures aim to minimise strain on the system and support a smooth restoration of supply once the work concludes.