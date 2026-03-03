Local newsNews

Fake City of Tshwane contractors in your area? Here’s how to spot them

Suspected impostors posing as City of Tshwane contractors are trying to access properties — here’s how to verify a legitimate contractor.

6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Fake City of Tshwane contractors in your area? Here's how to spot them
Here’s how to spot a City of Tshwane contractor. Photo: Stock

Residents across Tshwane are being urged to stay alert after reports of impostors posing as municipal contractors to gain access to properties.

Officials say a quick ID check, visible City branding and a simple rule — no cash payments — can help prevent falling victim.

It follows a warning poster widely shared in several community WhatsApp groups, claiming that an individual or group is posing as City of Tshwane (CoT) officials to gain access to properties.

The poster warns residents to look out for a white bakkie with no CoT branding, suspicious or mismatched identification details, questions about whether the meter is on the premises, and refusal to show valid ID — and urges residents not to allow them onto their property.

Fake City of Tshwane contractors in your area? Here's how to spot them

The City of Tshwane spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, said legitimate City contractors will never request payment directly from residents for municipal services.

“If you are uncertain or notice suspicious behaviour, please contact the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) on 012 358 7095/7096.

“The City appreciates your cooperation in helping protect communities against fraud and ensuring that only authorised work is carried out.”

Here is how to identify a legitimate City of Tshwane contractor:

The City of Tshwane reminds residents that all appointed municipal contractors can be clearly identified. Before allowing any work to proceed at your property or in your neighbourhood, please take a moment to verify the following:

• Official identification: Contractors must carry a valid City of Tshwane ID card with their photo, name and contractor details.

• City branding: Look for City of Tshwane branding on vehicles, uniforms or equipment.

• No direct payments: contractors will never request payment directly from residents for municipal services.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord's websites: Rekord East

Corné van Zyl

