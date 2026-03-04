Shots rip through N4 Gateway in cash-in-transit heist

Gunshots rang out on the N4 Gateway on Pretoria Road on Wednesday morning during a reported cash-in-transit heist near Nellmapius.
Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya took to social media on Wednesday morning to confirm that no fatalities have been reported.
“This morning, we were woken up by gunshots from a CIT near Nellmapius. There were no fatalities.
“I’m grateful to TMPD, TRT, EMS, ambulance, SAPS, and private security companies who were first on the scene.
“Tshwane hasn’t had a CIT problem for years, and we’re not about to start. Slyza tsotsi!”
This comes after motorists were earlier urged to avoid the N4 Gateway after reports that gunshots could be heard from some distance away.
Police could not yet confirm or provide more information on the CIT heist.
