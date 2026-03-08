Community member and TMPD bike unit save Hammanskraal infant ditched in hole

A baby, found ditched and hidden in a hole at a local repairs business in Hammanskraal, was rescued by a TMPD bike unit and a vigilant member of the public on Saturday, March 7.

According to TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba, the infant was left by a woman who had exited the area in a taxi but was intercepted by TMPD officers after an alert citizen intervened.

Mahamba explained that the woman had carried the child onto the premises of the repairs business.

“The woman approached the TMPD squad seeking assistance to board a taxi, and she then got into one. However, another vigilant community member alerted the initial group that the woman was seen carrying an infant to the repairs centre,” Mahamba noted.

He added that one of the TMPD members chased down the taxi until it came to a stop outside the Hammanskraal police station.

“The good Samaritan rushed back to the centre, where he found the baby buried in a hole but still alive.”

Mahamba stated that this incident highlights the dangers of child neglect and abandonment.

“Thanks to the community’s alertness and the rapid response by the TMPD members, the infant’s life was saved.”

He reminded parents and guardians that children are the future and should never be left unattended. The TMPD commended the Hammanskraal community for their vigilance and praised the bike unit for their swift action.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel