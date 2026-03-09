Hijacker shot dead during attempted courier van robbery in Mabopane

Police investigations into a shooting that resulted in a suspected hijacker being fatally shot during an alleged attempted courier van robbery in Block B, Mabopane remains ongoing.

The incident occurred at about 11:40 in the driveway of a residential home.

According to police, it is believed that a man was fatally wounded after allegedly attempting to hijack the courier vehicle that was servicing a home in the area on March 5.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed that the case is being investigated as a murder.

“The police officer reported that he was officially on duty when he received a complaint regarding a shooting incident in Block B, Mabopane. He immediately proceeded to the scene to investigate,” said Van Dyk.

Upon arrival, police found a red and white courier van at the scene, which was driven by a witness.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as the escort officer who was accompanying the courier vehicle.

“An unknown male was found lying on the pavement next to the vehicle. He was lying on his back and was bleeding from the mouth. “Two apparent gunshot wounds were initially observed, one to the chin and one to the throat,” said Van Dyk.

Police also discovered a black and silver pistol lying next to the deceased.

Van Dyk said information gathered at the scene suggested that the deceased man had attempted to hijack the courier van, prompting the escort officer to shoot in response.

It was further reported that the deceased was accompanied by another suspect who fled the scene after the gunshots were fired. The second suspect reportedly escaped with the vehicle keys.

Van Dyk said Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) were immediately notified and attended the scene.

“EMS personnel examined the victim and certified him dead at the scene. During further examination of the body, police discovered an additional gunshot wound to the chest.”

He said investigators also recovered three spent cartridges inside the courier van, along with a firearm next to the deceased.

The escort officer’s firearm, along with 11 live rounds of ammunition, was also taken for further forensic investigation.

“The body of the deceased was removed from the scene by Forensic Pathology Services for further examination,” said Van Dyk.

