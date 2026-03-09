Stop using these pet foods immediately – Major pet food brands pulled from shelves in SA

Residents are urged to check their cupboards immediately after the National Consumer Commission announced a sweeping recall of several popular RCL dry pet food brands, warning that certain bags sold in stores may be contaminated with Salmonella — a bacteria that can make pets and people sick through ingestion or handling.

Consumers who bought affected batches have been told to stop using the food at once and return it to the retailer for a refund or replacement.

Here are the affected batches (Brand – Product – Pack size – Best before date):

Bobtail – Bobtail 2in1 Adult Gravy Coated Steak Flavour – 1.5kg – 12 Sept 26

Bobtail – Bobtail 2in1 Adult Gravy Coated Steak Flavour – 6.5kg – 12 Sept 26

Bobtail – Bobtail 2in1 Puppy Milky Bones Chicken Flavour – 5.5kg – 11 Sept 26 & 12 Sept 26

Bonzo – Bonzo Steak Flavour – 7kg – 10 Aug 26 & 11 Aug 26

Canine Cuisine – Canine Cuisine Gravy Coated Adult – 1.5kg – 16 Sept 26

Canine Cuisine – Canine Cuisine Gravy Coated Adult – 5.5kg – 16 Sept 26

Canine Cuisine – Canine Cuisine Med–Large Adult Chicken & Rice – 1.75kg – 06 Aug 26

Canine Cuisine – Canine Cuisine Med–Large Adult Chicken & Rice – 6kg – 06 Aug 26 & 07 Aug 26

Canine Cuisine – Canine Cuisine Med–Large Adult Chicken & Rice – 10kg – 06 Aug 26

Canine Cuisine – Canine Cuisine Small–Med Adult Chicken & Rice – 1.75kg – 15 Sept 26

Canine Cuisine – Canine Cuisine Small–Med Adult Chicken & Rice – 6kg – 15 Sept 26

Catmor – Catmor 2in1 Dry Adult Chicken with Beef – 1.5kg – 17 Aug 26 & 16 Oct 26

Catmor – Catmor Dry Adult Chicken – 4kg – 14 Aug 26 & 15 Aug 26

Catmor – Catmor Dry Adult Liver – 1.75kg – 05 Aug 26 & 06 Aug 26 & 17 Aug 26

Catmor – Catmor Dry Adult Salmon – 1.75kg – 15 Sept 26 & 20 Sept 26 & 21 Sept 26

Catmor – Catmor Dry Adult Tuna – 1.75kg – 14 Aug 26 & 15 Aug 26 & 26 Aug 26 & 24 Sept 26

Catmor – Catmor Dry Adult Tuna – 4kg – 05 Aug 26 & 06 Aug 26 & 26 Aug 26 & 25 Sept 26

Feline Cuisine – Feline Cuisine Adult Salmon & Rice – 4kg – 27 Aug 26

Optimizor – Optimizor Active Adult Beef – 8kg – 21 Oct 26

Optimizor – Optimizor Complete Adult Beef – 20kg – 27 Aug 26 & 28 Aug 26 & 20 Oct 26

Optimizor – Optimizor Premium Adult 2in1 Moist Meaty Chunks – 18kg – 22 Jun 26 & 23 Jun 26

Optimizor – Optimizor Premium Adult Chicken & Rice – 40kg – 27 Aug 26 & 02 Sept 26 & 03 Sept 26 & 18 Oct 26

Optimizor – Optimizor Premium Adult Chicken & Rice – 20kg – 12 Aug 26 & 15 Aug 26 & 02 Sept 26 & 03 Sept 26 & 17 Oct 26 & 18 Oct 26

Optimizor – Optimizor Premium Puppy 2in1 Milky Bones – 3kg – 26 Sept 26

Optimizor – Optimizor Premium Puppy 2in1 Milky Bones – 7kg – 21 Sept 26 & 22 Sept 26 & 23 Sept 26 & 24 Sept 26 & 26 Sept 26

Optimizor – Optimizor Premium Adult 2in1 Gravy Coated – 18kg – 15 Aug 26 & 16 Aug 26 & 17 Aug 26

Ultra Pet (Optiwoof) – Optiwoof All Size Breeds Adult Beef & Rice – 20kg – 11 Aug 26 & 12 Aug 26 & 14 Aug 26 & 14 Oct 26 & 15 Oct 26

Ultra Pet (Optiwoof) – Optiwoof All Size Breeds Adult Beef & Rice – 40kg – 18 Sept 26 & 19 Sept 26

Ultra Pet (Optiwoof) – Optiwoof All Size Breeds Adult Beef & Rice – 40kg – 19 Sept 26

Ultra Pet (Optiwoof) – Optiwoof All Size Breeds Adult Beef & Rice – 8kg – 12 Aug 26 & 18 Sept 26

Ultra Pet – Premium Large Puppy Chicken – 8kg – 06 Aug 26 & 07 Aug 26

Ultra Pet – Special Diet Weight Control – 3kg – 21 Aug 26

Ultra Pet (Superwoof) – Superwoof Small Med Adult Beef & Rice – 8kg – 14 Aug 26 & 20 Sept 26 & 22 Sept 26

Ultra Pet (Superwoof) – Superwoof Small Med Adult Chicken & Rice – 12kg – 13 Aug 26 & 14 Aug 26 & 19 Sept 26 & 20 Sept 26

Ultra Pet (Superwoof) – Superwoof Small Med Adult Chicken & Rice – 20kg – 19 Sept 26 & 20 Sept 26

Ultra Pet (Superwoof) – Superwoof Med–Large Adult Chicken & Rice – 40kg – 25 Aug 26

Ultra Pet (Superwoof) – Superwoof Med–Large Adult Chicken & Rice – 8kg – 08 Aug 26

Ultra Pet (Superwoof) – Superwoof Small Med Adult Chicken & Rice – 8kg – 12 Aug 26 & 13 Aug 26

Recall scope: ± 115 045 cases (bags), limited to certain batches, distributed through multiple retail channels across South Africa.

“Salmonella is a bacteria that can pose health risks to both pets and humans through ingestion or handling of contaminated products. As a result, the presence of Salmonella in pet food is considered unsafe,” the commission explained in an announcement.

“Consumers who may have purchased any of the affected dry pet food products are advised to stop using the product immediately and return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a refund or replacement,” it added.

RCL Foods has told the NCC that certain “condemned” batches of the pet food from the above brands somehow found their way to retail channels. These batches were supposedly never meant for animal consumption.

