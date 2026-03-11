New teacher training tool targets early hearing loss detection

The University of Pretoria (UP) has partnered with the hearX Foundation to launch the latest version of the EARS teacher training programme, an AI-powered hearing health tool delivered entirely through WhatsApp.

The programme, which is free to educators from preschool to secondary school level, aims to help teachers recognise early signs of hearing difficulties in learners and guide them on how to support affected children.

Professor De Wet Swanepoel from UP’s WHO Collaborating Centre for the Prevention of Deafness and Hearing Loss said the initiative aligns with the theme of the 2026 World Hearing Day. ‘From Communities to Classrooms: Hearing Care for all Children’ is being promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Swanepoel said UP hosts Africa’s only WHO Collaborating Centre and the programme is part of efforts to translate research into practical solutions for communities and schools.

Globally, an estimated 90 million children and adolescents between the ages of five and 19 live with hearing loss, with many cases remaining undiagnosed.

In many low- and middle-income countries, limited access to audiology services means teachers are often the first adults to notice when a child may be struggling to hear.

He said undetected hearing problems can affect a child’s speech and language development, literacy, social participation and mental health, potentially limiting long-term educational and career opportunities.

“Experts say more than 60% of childhood hearing loss cases could be prevented through cost-effective public health measures, with early identification playing a crucial role.”

According to Swanepoel, the EARS programme was developed through scientific research and previously showed strong results in improving hearing health knowledge among educators.

“A study involving more than 1 000 early childhood development practitioners found that the original mobile-health WhatsApp training significantly improved participants’ understanding of hearing health, with knowledge gains still evident six months after the training.”

The 2026 version introduces a fully automated system that includes an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant trained on evidence-based resources and WHO guidelines.

He said the AI can answer teachers’ questions in real time, provide personalised guidance and continue supporting educators even after the training has been completed.

Swanepoel explained that the programme bridges the gap between research and real-world application.

“Healthy hearing is the gateway to healthy learning. By placing an evidence-based, AI-supported training tool in the hands of every teacher, we are taking the science out of the laboratory and into the classroom, where it truly matters.”

He said delivered entirely through WhatsApp, the programme requires no additional applications, specialised equipment or technical knowledge.

“Teachers are guided through modules that focus on identifying early warning signs of hearing difficulties, understanding the impact of untreated hearing loss on learning and recognising red flags during everyday classroom interactions.”

He stated that the training also provides practical advice on how teachers can support learners who may be struggling and how to facilitate referrals for professional hearing assessments.

“The programme’s messaging system is powered by Turn.io, a conversational platform built on the WhatsApp Business infrastructure, allowing the training to scale to thousands of educators across South Africa and potentially beyond.”

Swanepoel added that teachers working with preschool and school-aged children are encouraged to participate in the training, which is available free of charge.

“We hope the initiative will empower educators to play a key role in early detection of hearing problems, ensuring more children receive the support they need to succeed in school and beyond.”

