What's On in Pretoria?

THURSDAY

CEROC Buddy Night March @ 37 Lynnwood Road

No partner needed – just bring your enthusiasm for social dancing. If it’s your first time attending this year, enjoy the class for free! Dress up according to the theme [Mamma Mia] for a chance to win a prize for the best-dressed! The evening includes a fun-filled first hour with exciting moves and a routine, followed by an hour of social dancing and mingling with new friends. Don’t miss out on the fun! Enquiries: cerochq@gmail.com, call 083 4747 901 or WhatsApp 073 209 9687. Starts 19:00 until 21:00.

FRIDAY

Club 21 Pretdag @ Southstraat, Doringkloof

Die doel is om betekenisvolle interaksie tussen die gemeenskap en persone met Downsindroom te skep, om persepties oor persone met gestremdhede te verander deur ware ontmoeting, deelname en gedeelde vreugde. Kom leer saam met vele aktiwiteitstasies en gesamentlike dans. Tyd: 11:00–13:30.

Groenkloof Night Market @ Pretoria Rugby Club, CBC Old Boys

After the Friday the 13th market was cancelled due to bad weather in February, it was postponed to March. Expect the same great vibe, delicious food, and local talent – just with a little extra ‘welcome back’ magic in the air. Stalls with amazing treats, handcrafted goods and hidden gems. R30 for adults, kids under 18 R10. Starts 17:00 until 22:00.

Live Performance Big Band & friends @ PHSOB Club, 378 Queens Crescent, Lynnwood

The Pretoria High School Old Boys Club’s Big Band will be entertaining you while you enjoy winding down at the club after the week. Well-priced food and drinks, fresh air and great entertainment – what better way to start the weekend? Free entry. Starts 17:00 until 19:00.

Movement Manneaand @ Doxa Deo Lyttelton

Sluit aan by ons vir ’n aand van gemeenskap, inspirasie en lekker eet! Die Movement Manneaand is ’n geleentheid vir mans om saam te kom, mekaar te ondersteun en sterker in hulle geloof te staan. Daar sal lekker steak en groente wees, so kom honger en gereed om te geniet! R150pp. Tyd: 18:30.

SATURDAY

Barcelona Sessions @ Café Barcelona, Colbyn

Relaxed, open-door community day for young and old. Entry is free. Musicians play live throughout the day – if you love what you hear, tip them. Support the artists. We’ve curated a small market of creatives and makers – support local, buy small, connect. There will be art on display and artists you can actually speak to. Order food and drinks from Cafe Barcelona – they’re hosting us, so we support them. Starts 10:00 until 17:00.

CANSA Relay for Life @ Toutrek Park – March 14-15

Calling all teams, survivors & supporters: Rise against cancer. Join us for the CANSA Relay For Life and be part of a powerful 12-hour walk that celebrates life, honours courage, and remembers those we’ve lost. Enter your team R1 100, 10-15 people per team. Includes 10 Luminaria bags per team. Starts March 14 at 18:00 until 06:00 at March 15. Enquiries: Marlene 082 462 0831.

Doodling Session: Lines, Loops & Let Go @ 582 John Scott Street, Constantia Park

Need a little escape from the chaos of life? Come doodle with us at our Heartprints Doodling Session – the ultimate low–pressure, high-calm hangout. We’re talking simple lines, shapes, squiggles and patterns… nothing fancy, nothing stressful, just a creative breather for your brain. No art skills needed – seriously. We’ve got the paper, pens and ideas ready. You just show up, slow down, and let your mind chill for a bit. R180pp. Starts 14:00 until 16:30.

Gauteng Pump Track Cup 2 @ Eduplex Sport, 1261 Rist Avenue, Queenswood

The Gauteng Pump Track Cup 2 brings together riders from across the province for high-energy provincial-level racing in one of Gauteng’s top pump track facilities. Starts 08:00 until 14:00. Register to race www.easyreg.co.za or scan the barcode on the poster. Enquiries: Charmaine 083 233 1042

Jam for YANA @ Boiler Room Bar

Good times, great tunes for a worthy cause. Expect bigger, better live performances from some of SA’s most loved artists: Baas de Beer, Alwyn Kotze (Lukraketaar), SA Blues Society Project Band and John-Henry Opperman of Klopjag, to name but a few. Get your tickets at www.quicket.co.za. Starts 14:00 until 00:00. No under 18s. All proceeds go towards Yana House, an NPO dedicated to providing safe, supportive accommodation for individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The Mooo’se Road Race @ corner of Nellmapius Drive and Van Ryneveld Avenue, Irene

Get ready to moooove! Distances: 5km/10km/21.1km. Entry free for people aged 70 and older. All proceeds go in aid of Border Collie Rescue. Enter at Vodashop at Irene Village Mall: Wednesday, 11 March – Friday, 13 March, 15:00–18:00 or on race day at 04:30–06:00. Marietjie 072 864 2908

Pampoenfees @ Lavendar Kontreimark

Die 2026 Goliat van Gat Pampoenfees. Kom kyk wie wen R35 000 vir grootste pampoen. Daar is ’n Pampoenpit-spoegkompetisie, swaarste pampoenkompetisie, heerlike pampoengeregte, pampoenresies en meer! Musiek: Pieter Koen. Tyd: 09:00–15:00. R20pp. Kinders o/12 en pensioenarisse is verniet.

SUNDAY

Bowls Buddy Day @ Wingate Park Country Club

Bring a friend, bring the kids, bring the neighbours – just bring the vibe! Whether you’re a seasoned bowler or trying it for the very first time, this is the perfect day to enjoy some fun on the greens, great company, and relaxed family time at the club. Bookings are essential. Contact Mare-Elize on 083 558 9512 to secure your spot. Starts 09:00. Play for free.

Eersterust Community Prayer @ Kingdom Christian Church, corner of Hans Coverdale and Floksie Avenue

The purpose of this prayer day is to intercede for the community and recommit ourselves for 2026. There will also be communion. We are specifically going to pray for: Unemployment, gender-based violence, alcohol and drug abuse, social ills in our community, our schools, government, businesses and economy, churches and spiritual well-being of the people, economic investor confidence in South Africa, marriages and families, SAPS and law enforcement, SANDF, Road safety in the country, Traffic officers, NPOs and NGOs working in the community for funding and favour, and churches in the community for land and resources to execute their tasks. Starts 16:00.

MONDAY

Cherish Vroueaand @ Doxa Deo Lyttelton, 213 Monumentlaan

Kom geniet ’n aand vol inspirasie, gemeenskap en bediening by Cherish Vroueaand. Dit is die perfekte geleentheid om te ontspan, mekaar te bemoedig en geloof te versterk. Bring ’n vriendin saam en beleef ’n aand wat jou hart sal verryk! R150pp. Bespreek: doxadeosouth.churchsuite.com

Line dancing Mondays & Wednesdays @ Innesdale Sports Club, Rietfontein

Looking for a fun way to get moving, meet new people, and dance to some great tunes? Join us for Line Dance Classes with Saddle Up Country Line. Safe parking, cash bar. Hanlie 061 424 2374

TUESDAY

Digitale Verslawing @ Filadelfia SDA Kerk, 98 Korannalaan

Hoe tegnologie ons breine beïnvloed. Oorkom digitale verslawing. Gratis toegang. Navrae: 083 564 3434. Tyd: 18:00

Krokodilbraai vir Koos van der Merwe-dag @ Buffelsfontein Beesboerdery

Buffelsfontein Beesboerdery vier nie St. Patrick’s Day nie – dit klink Brits. Ons vier Koos van der Merwe, ’n regte rowwe bliksem! In 1871 is hy as baba in ’n vlakvarkgat gevind. Grootgemaak deur ’n luislang. Oorleef. Klaar. Dis maar ’n paar van die ‘feite’ wat jy sal hoor. R150 vir krokodilspit, patats, slaai en ‘n hoed. Bespreek hier: info@beesboerdery.co.za. Navrae: 012 004 0638

WEDNESDAY

Francophonie Evening – Mexico – film screening @ Alliance Française de Pretoria99 Rivier Street, Sunnyside

Join us for the Mexican evening as part of the Francophonie Festival. Free entrance. English subtitles. Book early, as space is limited pta.alliance.org.za. Café: Cantos de humo (Coffee: Chants of Smoke) is a 2014 Mexican documentary directed by Hatuey Viveros Lavielle that captures an intimate and contemplative portrait of a Nahuatl family in Puebla grieving the loss of their father while navigating life decisions. The 80-minute film focuses on Jorge, a student aiming to be a lawyer, and his sister. Starts 18:00.

